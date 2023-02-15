https://sputniknews.com/20230215/us-told-ukraine-it-lacks-enough-mgm-140-missile-systems-to-share-reports-say-1107453354.html

US Told Ukraine It Lacks Enough MGM-140 Missile Systems to Share, Reports Say

US Told Ukraine It Lacks Enough MGM-140 Missile Systems to Share, Reports Say

US officials have told Ukrainian officials that the United States did not have extra MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) to share without its being a detriment to combat readiness of its own troops

"With any package, we always consider our readiness and our own stocks while providing Ukraine what it needs on the battlefield. There are other ways of providing Ukraine with the capabilities it needs to strike the targets," a senior defense official was quoted as saying by the newspaper. In addition, the US is also reluctant to hand over these ground-to-ground missiles with a range of up to 300 kilometers (190 miles) because of fears that Kiev will use them to attack Russian territory, which, according to the Kremlin, will make the US a party to the conflict, the newspaper noted. At the same time, Ukraine is considering asking the US to approve the purchase of missiles from an allied country that operates these missiles, using US financial assistance, the report added. According to the newspaper, South Korea, Poland, Romania, Greece, Turkey, Qatar, and Bahrain are armed with ATACMS.

