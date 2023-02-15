International
Unidentified Flying Shapes
Unidentified Flying Shapes
Reports of several "unidentified flying objects" made headlines over the weekend after the Pentagon declined to say what the objects were, only offering vague descriptions of their size and shape.
The Pentagon admitted to shooting down three of the objects but said they were still trying to determine their purpose and origin.The development led to theories ranging from the Chinese government to extraterrestrial aliens being behind the phenomenon. Some believed the whole thing to be a hoax orchestrated by the government to distract from other issues, like the train derailment and subsequent chemical explosion in East Palestine, Ohio, or the Nord Stream sabotage revelations aired by US journalist Seymour Hersh.On February 10, the first object was taken down off the Alaskan coast. Authorities described it as the size of a small car. The following day, an American fighter jet downed a cylindrical object over Canada, with the only other details being given that it was smaller than the suspected Chinese spy balloon downed the week before. On Sunday, an octagonal structure with strings hanging from it was shot down over Lake Huron, no further details have been released.
Unidentified Flying Shapes

21:38 GMT 15.02.2023
Reports of several “unidentified flying objects” made headlines over the weekend after the Pentagon declined to say what the objects were, only offering vague descriptions of their size and shape.
The Pentagon admitted to shooting down three of the objects but said they were still trying to determine their purpose and origin.
The development led to theories ranging from the Chinese government to extraterrestrial aliens being behind the phenomenon. Some believed the whole thing to be a hoax orchestrated by the government to distract from other issues, like the train derailment and subsequent chemical explosion in East Palestine, Ohio, or the Nord Stream sabotage revelations aired by US journalist Seymour Hersh.
And Then There Were Four: What We Know About the 'High-Altitude Objects' Shot Down by USAF
13 February, 17:47 GMT
Sputnik Explains
And Then There Were Four: What We Know About the 'High-Altitude Objects' Shot Down by USAF
13 February, 17:47 GMT
On February 10, the first object was taken down off the Alaskan coast. Authorities described it as the size of a small car. The following day, an American fighter jet downed a cylindrical object over Canada, with the only other details being given that it was smaller than the suspected Chinese spy balloon downed the week before. On Sunday, an octagonal structure with strings hanging from it was shot down over Lake Huron, no further details have been released.
