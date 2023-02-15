International
Turkiye, Syria Deadly Earthquake: Hospital on Board Turkish Warship and Destroyed Hotel
Turkiye, Syria Deadly Earthquake: Hospital on Board Turkish Warship and Destroyed Hotel
On February 6, parts of Turkiye and Syria were hit by a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks.
Rescue operations in the earthquake zone in Turkiye will continue until the last living person is pulled from under the rubble, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday. According to the president, this was the most powerful earthquake in the country since 1939.The death toll from the earthquakes in both Turkiye and Syria has now exceeded 36,000.Many countries including Russia have offered assistance to the Turkish and Syrian authorities to deal with the consequences of the disaster.Take a look at scenes of devastation, displays of resilience and acts of heroism in Sputnik's gallery:
turkiye and syria powerful earthquakes, turkey earthquake, series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks.
turkiye and syria powerful earthquakes, turkey earthquake, series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks.

Turkiye, Syria Deadly Earthquake: Hospital on Board Turkish Warship and Destroyed Hotel

07:22 GMT 15.02.2023
On 6 February, parts of Turkiye and Syria were hit by a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks. The tremors caused unimaginable devastation, obliterating multiple cities in the region.
Rescue operations in the earthquake zone in Turkiye will continue until the last living person is pulled from under the rubble, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday. According to the president, this was the most powerful earthquake in the country since 1939.
The death toll from the earthquakes in both Turkiye and Syria has now exceeded 36,000.
Many countries including Russia have offered assistance to the Turkish and Syrian authorities to deal with the consequences of the disaster.
Take a look at scenes of devastation, displays of resilience and acts of heroism in Sputnik's gallery:
© AP Photo / Francisco Seco

A patient affected by the earthquake is carried out of a makeshift hospital set up in Turkish Bayraktar warship anchored in a port near Iskenderun city, southern Turkiye on Tuesday 14 February 2023.

A patient affected by the earthquake is carried out of a makeshift hospital set up in Turkish Bayraktar warship anchored in a port near Iskenderun city, southern Turkiye on Tuesday 14 February 2023.
1/12
© AP Photo / Francisco Seco

A patient affected by the earthquake is carried out of a makeshift hospital set up in Turkish Bayraktar warship anchored in a port near Iskenderun city, southern Turkiye on Tuesday 14 February 2023.

© AFP 2023 / Aaref Watad

An aerial view shows collapsed buildings after last week's earthquake in Syria's rebel-held village of Atarib, in the north-western Aleppo province, on 14 February 2023.

An aerial view shows collapsed buildings after last week's earthquake in Syria's rebel-held village of Atarib, in the north-western Aleppo province, on 14 February 2023.
2/12
© AFP 2023 / Aaref Watad

An aerial view shows collapsed buildings after last week's earthquake in Syria's rebel-held village of Atarib, in the north-western Aleppo province, on 14 February 2023.

© AP Photo / Bernat Armangue

A family stays in a makeshift tent surrounded by buildings that were heavily affected during the earthquake in Antakya, south-eastern Turkiye on Tuesday 14 February 2023.

A family stays in a makeshift tent surrounded by buildings that were heavily affected during the earthquake in Antakya, south-eastern Turkiye on Tuesday 14 February 2023.
3/12
© AP Photo / Bernat Armangue

A family stays in a makeshift tent surrounded by buildings that were heavily affected during the earthquake in Antakya, south-eastern Turkiye on Tuesday 14 February 2023.

© AP Photo / Ghaith Alsayed

People try to remove their furniture and household appliances from a collapsed building after a devastating earthquake in the town of Jinderis, Aleppo province, Syria on Tuesday 14 February 2023.

People try to remove their furniture and household appliances from a collapsed building after a devastating earthquake in the town of Jinderis, Aleppo province, Syria on Tuesday 14 February 2023.
4/12
© AP Photo / Ghaith Alsayed

People try to remove their furniture and household appliances from a collapsed building after a devastating earthquake in the town of Jinderis, Aleppo province, Syria on Tuesday 14 February 2023.

© AP Photo / Hussein Malla

People who lost their home in the devastating earthquake, queue to receive aid supplies at a makeshift camp, in Iskenderun city, southern Turkiye on Tuesday 14 February 2023. A convoy of 11 trucks from a United Nations agency crossed into northern Syria from Turkiye on Tuesday, just hours after the UN and Syrian governments reached an agreement temporarily to authorize two new border crossings into the rebel enclave.

People who lost their home in the devastating earthquake, queue to receive aid supplies at a makeshift camp, in Iskenderun city, southern Turkiye on Tuesday 14 February 2023. A convoy of 11 trucks from a United Nations agency crossed into northern Syria from Turkiye on Tuesday, just hours after the UN and Syrian governments reached an agreement temporarily to authorize two new border crossings into the rebel enclave.
5/12
© AP Photo / Hussein Malla

People who lost their home in the devastating earthquake, queue to receive aid supplies at a makeshift camp, in Iskenderun city, southern Turkiye on Tuesday 14 February 2023. A convoy of 11 trucks from a United Nations agency crossed into northern Syria from Turkiye on Tuesday, just hours after the UN and Syrian governments reached an agreement temporarily to authorize two new border crossings into the rebel enclave.

© AP Photo / Ghaith Alsayed

People remove their furniture and household appliances from a collapsed building after a devastating earthquake in the town of Jinderis, Aleppo province, Syria on Tuesday 14 February 2023.

People remove their furniture and household appliances from a collapsed building after a devastating earthquake in the town of Jinderis, Aleppo province, Syria on Tuesday 14 February 2023.
6/12
© AP Photo / Ghaith Alsayed

People remove their furniture and household appliances from a collapsed building after a devastating earthquake in the town of Jinderis, Aleppo province, Syria on Tuesday 14 February 2023.

© AFP 2023 / Yasin Akgul

Local residents sitting by a bonfire near the rubble of collapsed buildings in Turkish Hatay province await news of their relations on 14 February 2023, after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country's south-east.

Local residents sitting by a bonfire near the rubble of collapsed buildings in Turkish Hatay province await news of their relations on 14 February 2023, after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country's south-east.
7/12
© AFP 2023 / Yasin Akgul

Local residents sitting by a bonfire near the rubble of collapsed buildings in Turkish Hatay province await news of their relations on 14 February 2023, after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country's south-east.

© AP Photo / Bernat Armangue

A view of the hall of a hotel destroyed during an earthquake in Antakya, south-eastern Turkiye on 13 February 2023. Thousands left homeless by a massive earthquake that struck Turkiye and Syria a week ago packed into crowded tents or lined up in the streets for hot meals as the desperate search for survivors entered what was likely to be its final hours.

A view of the hall of a hotel destroyed during an earthquake in Antakya, south-eastern Turkiye on 13 February 2023. Thousands left homeless by a massive earthquake that struck Turkiye and Syria a week ago packed into crowded tents or lined up in the streets for hot meals as the desperate search for survivors entered what was likely to be its final hours.
8/12
© AP Photo / Bernat Armangue

A view of the hall of a hotel destroyed during an earthquake in Antakya, south-eastern Turkiye on 13 February 2023. Thousands left homeless by a massive earthquake that struck Turkiye and Syria a week ago packed into crowded tents or lined up in the streets for hot meals as the desperate search for survivors entered what was likely to be its final hours.

© AP Photo / Francisco Seco

A man sits on a chair next to rubble of a destroyed building in Iskenderun city, southern Turkiye on Tuesday 14 February 2023.

A man sits on a chair next to rubble of a destroyed building in Iskenderun city, southern Turkiye on Tuesday 14 February 2023.
9/12
© AP Photo / Francisco Seco

A man sits on a chair next to rubble of a destroyed building in Iskenderun city, southern Turkiye on Tuesday 14 February 2023.

© AP Photo / Hussein Malla

Girls made homeless by the devastating earthquakes stand outside a tent looking for aid distribution at a shelter camp in Killi, Syria on Sunday 12 February 2023.

Girls made homeless by the devastating earthquakes stand outside a tent looking for aid distribution at a shelter camp in Killi, Syria on Sunday 12 February 2023.
10/12
© AP Photo / Hussein Malla

Girls made homeless by the devastating earthquakes stand outside a tent looking for aid distribution at a shelter camp in Killi, Syria on Sunday 12 February 2023.

© AFP 2023 / Ozan Kose

Search and rescue teams drag a body from the rubble of collapsed buildings in Kahramanmaras on 14 February 2023, a week after an earthquake devastated parts of Turkiye and Syria leaving more than 36,000 dead and millions in dire need of aid.

Search and rescue teams drag a body from the rubble of collapsed buildings in Kahramanmaras on 14 February 2023, a week after an earthquake devastated parts of Turkiye and Syria leaving more than 36,000 dead and millions in dire need of aid.
11/12
© AFP 2023 / Ozan Kose

Search and rescue teams drag a body from the rubble of collapsed buildings in Kahramanmaras on 14 February 2023, a week after an earthquake devastated parts of Turkiye and Syria leaving more than 36,000 dead and millions in dire need of aid.

© AFP 2023 / Karim Sahib

A disabled man who lost family members in the earthquake hugs his son as displaced Syrians take refuge at the Sultan Ibrahim Mosque in the regime-controlled town of Jableh, north-west of the capital Damascus, on 12 February 2023.

A disabled man who lost family members in the earthquake hugs his son as displaced Syrians take refuge at the Sultan Ibrahim Mosque in the regime-controlled town of Jableh, north-west of the capital Damascus, on 12 February 2023.
12/12
© AFP 2023 / Karim Sahib

A disabled man who lost family members in the earthquake hugs his son as displaced Syrians take refuge at the Sultan Ibrahim Mosque in the regime-controlled town of Jableh, north-west of the capital Damascus, on 12 February 2023.

