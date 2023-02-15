https://sputniknews.com/20230215/turkiye-syria-deadly-earthquake-hospital-on-board-turkish-warship-and-destroyed-hotel-1107450311.html

Turkiye, Syria Deadly Earthquake: Hospital on Board Turkish Warship and Destroyed Hotel

Turkiye, Syria Deadly Earthquake: Hospital on Board Turkish Warship and Destroyed Hotel

On February 6, parts of Turkiye and Syria were hit by a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks.

2023-02-15T07:22+0000

2023-02-15T07:22+0000

2023-02-15T07:22+0000

multimedia

photo

earthquake rocks turkiye and syria

turkiye

syria

earthquakes

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/0f/1107448304_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0bc129faac43ad7761ac67b2579dfc79.jpg

Rescue operations in the earthquake zone in Turkiye will continue until the last living person is pulled from under the rubble, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday. According to the president, this was the most powerful earthquake in the country since 1939.The death toll from the earthquakes in both Turkiye and Syria has now exceeded 36,000.Many countries including Russia have offered assistance to the Turkish and Syrian authorities to deal with the consequences of the disaster.Take a look at scenes of devastation, displays of resilience and acts of heroism in Sputnik's gallery:

turkiye

syria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

turkiye and syria powerful earthquakes, turkey earthquake, series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks.