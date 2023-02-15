Turkiye, Syria Deadly Earthquake: Hospital on Board Turkish Warship and Destroyed Hotel
A patient affected by the earthquake is carried out of a makeshift hospital set up in Turkish Bayraktar warship anchored in a port near Iskenderun city, southern Turkiye on Tuesday 14 February 2023.
An aerial view shows collapsed buildings after last week's earthquake in Syria's rebel-held village of Atarib, in the north-western Aleppo province, on 14 February 2023.
A family stays in a makeshift tent surrounded by buildings that were heavily affected during the earthquake in Antakya, south-eastern Turkiye on Tuesday 14 February 2023.
People try to remove their furniture and household appliances from a collapsed building after a devastating earthquake in the town of Jinderis, Aleppo province, Syria on Tuesday 14 February 2023.
People who lost their home in the devastating earthquake, queue to receive aid supplies at a makeshift camp, in Iskenderun city, southern Turkiye on Tuesday 14 February 2023. A convoy of 11 trucks from a United Nations agency crossed into northern Syria from Turkiye on Tuesday, just hours after the UN and Syrian governments reached an agreement temporarily to authorize two new border crossings into the rebel enclave.
People remove their furniture and household appliances from a collapsed building after a devastating earthquake in the town of Jinderis, Aleppo province, Syria on Tuesday 14 February 2023.
Local residents sitting by a bonfire near the rubble of collapsed buildings in Turkish Hatay province await news of their relations on 14 February 2023, after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country's south-east.
A view of the hall of a hotel destroyed during an earthquake in Antakya, south-eastern Turkiye on 13 February 2023. Thousands left homeless by a massive earthquake that struck Turkiye and Syria a week ago packed into crowded tents or lined up in the streets for hot meals as the desperate search for survivors entered what was likely to be its final hours.
A man sits on a chair next to rubble of a destroyed building in Iskenderun city, southern Turkiye on Tuesday 14 February 2023.
Girls made homeless by the devastating earthquakes stand outside a tent looking for aid distribution at a shelter camp in Killi, Syria on Sunday 12 February 2023.
Search and rescue teams drag a body from the rubble of collapsed buildings in Kahramanmaras on 14 February 2023, a week after an earthquake devastated parts of Turkiye and Syria leaving more than 36,000 dead and millions in dire need of aid.
A disabled man who lost family members in the earthquake hugs his son as displaced Syrians take refuge at the Sultan Ibrahim Mosque in the regime-controlled town of Jableh, north-west of the capital Damascus, on 12 February 2023.
