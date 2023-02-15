https://sputniknews.com/20230215/tucson-reinstates-shelter-in-place-order-after-hazardous-truck-leak-arizona-authorities-1107467849.html

Tucson Reinstates Shelter-in-Place Order After Hazardous Truck Leak: Arizona Authorities

Tucson Reinstates Shelter-in-Place Order After Hazardous Truck Leak: Arizona Authorities

Authorities in Tucson, Arizona reinstated on Wednesday a shelter-in-place order for a one-mile perimeter around the site of a collision involving truck tractor leaking hazardous material, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety’s blog.

2023-02-15T14:41+0000

2023-02-15T14:41+0000

2023-02-15T14:41+0000

americas

us

arizona

tucson

hazardous substances

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/0f/1107467655_0:243:2000:1368_1920x0_80_0_0_9b544302de286eee9f645fb91243ffcb.jpg

"Unified Command has reinstated the shelter in place order for a one-mile perimeter around the incident," the blog stated. "Unified Command advises anyone within the one-mile perimeter to turn off heaters and/or air conditioning systems that bring in outside air." It noted that "gassing occurred" when crews attempted to remove the load from the vehicle. Interstate 10 remains closed in both directions between Kolb and Rita roads, and Unified Command "anticipates an extensive closure." Unified Command is comprised of the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Tucson Police Department, and Tucson Fire Department. A commercial truck tractor hauling a box trailer with liquid nitric acid rolled over on Interstate 10 eastbound between Rita and Kolb roads on Tuesday afternoon. Unified Command issued an evacuation order with a half-mile perimeter around the site and a shelter-in-place order with a one-mile perimeter before lifting the latter on Tuesday night. The driver was also confirmed dead.

americas

arizona

tucson

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

arizona, hazardous materials, hazardous substances spill, tucson