Snakes Can Hear You Scream, Scientists Say

Previously, it was widely held that snakes could not hear sound waves carried through the air in any significant capacity, although some ability was known.

I scream, you scream, we all scream - when we see a snake! According to new research that debunks long-held assumptions about snake senses, the slithery serpents can actually hear you when you scream.The research, printed in the Public Library of Science’s peer-reviewed publication PLOS ONE on Tuesday, describes numerous snake responses to sound across a range of frequencies that did not produce ground vibrations, which snakes are already known to use to navigate.At different frequencies, the scientists observed eight different snake behaviors, including body movement, body freezing, head-flicks, tongue-flicks, hissing, periscoping (when a curious snake lifts up to one-third of its body off the ground), head fixation, and dropping of their lower jaw, in response to three sounds.The python was notably the only nonvenomous snake tested, and the only one not to flee from the sound. The Death Adder, an ambush predator, also showed inferior hearing ability to the Taipans and Australian Brown Snakes, both of which are active hunters.Snakes don’t have external ears like humans do, but they do possess all the internal workings of an ear, allowing them to feel vibrations in their skull and make sense of them. The experiment proves that this doesn’t just help them feel ground vibrations, it lets them detect some sounds traveling through the air, too.

