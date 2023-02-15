Russia Says Can Produce Analog of Viagra After US Company Viatris Suspends Exports

International
The Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade told Sputnik on Wednesday that Russia has the capacity to produce own version of Viagra after US pharmaceutical company Viatris suspended deliveries of the erectile dysfunction treatment in 2022
"The medicine with the trade name Viagra corresponds to the International Nonproprietary Name (INN) sildenafil, its production is not localized in Russia. In 2022, Viatris informed about the suspension of the supply of Viagra medicine in the dosage form of a tablet," the ministry said. The ministry added that in order to ensure local production, the government supported a project designed to organize and conduct clinical trials of the drug based on the same component — sildenafil — in the form of pills. The volume of production of these medicine in the first three quarters of 2022 increased by more than 11% in physical terms. At the same time, the sales of Viagra in Russia also increased by more than 15%.
