Over 60% of Russians Consider Threats From Space Unrealistic: Poll
A large majority of Russians — 63% — do not see the fall of comets, meteorites, and asteroids to Earth as a real threat
As for the different generations, threats from space seem real most of all to young people aged 18-24 — 49% — and those in the 25-34 age group — 40% — the poll showed. About half of respondents — 48% — believe that falling space objects are impossible to predict and therefore it is impossible to protect oneself. At the same time, about the same number, namely 44%, are sure that although the fall of a meteorite cannot be prevented at all, it is possible to at least minimize its consequences, according to the poll. On a scale from 1 to 10, respondents rated the probability of a meteorite falling to Earth in 2023 at almost 3, the poll showed. The all-Russian VCIOM-Sputnik telephone survey was conducted on February 4 among 1,600 adult Russians, with a margin of error not exceeding 2.5%, and a confidence level of 95%. On February 15, 2013, a meteorite exploded over the Russian city of Chelyabinsk. It was caught on video by many dashboard cameras and went viral on social media. The shock wave smashed windows and blew down doors of houses in the region. Over 1,600 people were injured, mostly from falling glass, but no one was killed.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A large majority of Russians — 63% — do not see the fall of comets, meteorites, and asteroids to Earth as a real threat, while only 31% think the opposite, according to a poll by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) timed for the 10th anniversary of the Chelyabinsk meteorite fall.
As for the different generations, threats from space seem real most of all to young people aged 18-24 — 49% — and those in the 25-34 age group — 40% — the poll showed.
About half of respondents — 48% — believe that falling space objects
are impossible to predict and therefore it is impossible to protect oneself. At the same time, about the same number, namely 44%, are sure that although the fall of a meteorite cannot be prevented at all, it is possible to at least minimize its consequences, according to the poll.
On a scale from 1 to 10, respondents rated the probability of a meteorite falling to Earth in 2023 at almost 3, the poll showed.
The all-Russian VCIOM-Sputnik telephone survey was conducted on February 4 among 1,600 adult Russians, with a margin of error not exceeding 2.5%, and a confidence level of 95%.
On February 15, 2013, a meteorite exploded over the Russian city of Chelyabinsk. It was caught on video by many dashboard cameras and went viral on social media. The shock wave smashed windows and blew down doors of houses in the region. Over 1,600 people were injured, mostly from falling glass, but no one was killed.