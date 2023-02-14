https://sputniknews.com/20230214/dramatic-footage-captures-moment-asteroid-flew-over-southern-england-1107391537.html

Dramatic Footage Captures Moment Asteroid Flew Over Southern England

Dramatic Footage Captures Moment Asteroid Flew Over Southern England

An asteroid was caught on camera moving through the sky over southern England on Monday morning, igniting over the English Channel and putting on a mesmerizing show for those who were lucky enough to see its bright green tail and flashes of orange as it burned.

2023-02-14T03:56+0000

2023-02-14T03:56+0000

2023-02-14T03:56+0000

viral

asteroid

asteroid

asteroid

space

space

shooting star

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107927/25/1079272579_0:0:3641:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_93ddc6b097819bfb6b27f60885e82912.jpg

An asteroid was caught on camera moving through the sky over southern England on Monday morning, igniting over the English Channel and putting on a mesmerizing show for those who were lucky enough to see its bright green tail and flashes of orange as it burned.The asteroid was first detected by asteroid hunter Krisztián Sárneczky, according to the European Space Agency (ESA). The group celebrated asteroid #2023CX1, which was only 1 meter (3.2 feet) in its diameter, as the seventh asteroid to be forecasted ahead of time. According to the ESA, almost half of all predicted asteroid impacts have now occurred in the last 12 months, which is an “encouraging illustration of how detection capabilities are rapidly advancing,” the group said.The small asteroid, which posed “no threat,” struck Earth’s atmosphere over northern France at about 4 a.m. Central European Time. Those in Southern England and near the French coast were able to celebrate seeing the shooting star thanks to its early detection at about 12:18 Eastern Time on Sunday.The fireball, also referred to as “Sar2667,” was apparently “well worth the cold hands” to those who saw it in the city of Portsmouth, England. It was also visible over Belgium and the Netherlands.

space

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

asteroid, dramatic footage, southern england