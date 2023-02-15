Over 2,600 Liverpool Fans to Sue UEFA Over Injuries at Final Match in Paris

International
More than 2,600 Liverpool fans will take legal action against UEFA over injuries they sustained during the last season's Champions League final in Paris, Daily Mail reported on Tuesday.
An independent review published on Monday found that UEFA had "primary responsibility" for the failure to organize and maintain security during the final match that led to riots. According to the report, three law firms, namely Pogust Goodhead, Binghams, and Leigh Day, are now representing the interests of over 2,600 as they now have the chance to pursue recompense for their experience. UEFA is planning to announce a special refund scheme for fans that have been injured during clashes with police during the match, the report said. Hours before the beginning of the Champions League final between Spain's Real Madrid and England's Liverpool on May 28, a large build-up of fans occurred at the Stade de France national stadium in the north of Paris due to overcrowding and bottlenecks at turnstiles. Police fired tear gas at fans, which was reportedly unprovoked. The match started with a 37-minute delay. Gerald Darmanin, the head of France's Interior Ministry, then said that about 70% of paper tickets for the Champions League final were fake, while French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera blamed Liverpool's fans and UEFA's decision to distribute hard copies of tickets for the unrest during the game. The top French sports official then added that 30,000-40,000 British fans came to the stadium either ticketless or with fake tickets. The Champions League final was initially planned to be held in the Russian city of St. Petersburg; however, the UEFA decided to change the location for the game due to Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine.
https://sputniknews.com/20220529/it-was-in-shambles-liverpool-player-andy-robertson-slams-uefa-finals-after-fans-sprayed-by-police-1095855920.html
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than 2,600 Liverpool fans will take legal action against UEFA over injuries they sustained during the last season's Champions League final in Paris, Daily Mail reported on Tuesday.
An independent review published on Monday found that UEFA had "primary responsibility" for the failure to organize and maintain security during the final match that led to riots.
According to the report, three law firms, namely Pogust Goodhead, Binghams, and Leigh Day, are now representing the interests of over 2,600 as they now have the chance to pursue recompense for their experience.
UEFA is planning to announce a special refund scheme for fans that have been injured during clashes with police during the match, the report said.
Hours before the beginning of the Champions League final between Spain's Real Madrid and England's Liverpool on May 28, a large build-up of fans occurred at the Stade de France national stadium in the north of Paris due to overcrowding and bottlenecks at turnstiles. Police fired tear gas at fans, which was reportedly unprovoked. The match started with a 37-minute delay.
Liverpool's Andrew Robertson takes a throw in during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Brighton at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.05.2022
'It Was in Shambles': Liverpool Player Andy Robertson Slams UEFA Finals After Fans Sprayed by Police
29 May 2022, 06:46 GMT
Gerald Darmanin, the head of France's Interior Ministry, then said that about 70% of paper tickets for the Champions League final were fake, while French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera blamed Liverpool's fans and UEFA's decision to distribute hard copies of tickets for the unrest during the game. The top French sports official then added that 30,000-40,000 British fans came to the stadium either ticketless or with fake tickets.
The Champions League final was initially planned to be held in the Russian city of St. Petersburg; however, the UEFA decided to change the location for the game due to Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine.
