The final UEFA game between Real Madrid and Liverpool resulted in a 1-0 victory for the Spanish team, earning them their 14th title in the league.
Liverpool star Andrew Robertson lambasted the UEFA Champions League finals, saying that the organisation was a complete disaster.

"One of my mates got told it was a fake, which I assure you it wasn't", the player said. "It was a shambles really... To be honest people were just making it up at times and panicking. Tear gas getting thrown at people was unacceptable... It was horrendous for our fans and all families that have been through it as well. It wasn't a nice experience, not a nice final to come to. The Champions League should be a celebration but it wasn't that".

Robertson said he's confident that an inquest will be conducted into the preparations, probing whether they were not as good as they should have been.

The final game was supposed to be held in St. Petersburg, but was relocated to Paris earlier this year. As a result of logistics issues, UEFA delayed the start of the game by more than 30 minutes, citing "the late arrival of fans", while videos from the scene showed thousands of people waiting for security checks. As the fans started bypassing the barriers, police used pepper spray and tear gas to control the crowd.

Reports suggest that the authorities arrested at least 68 people amid clashes with fans after the match, while the Reds supporters said they were forced to flee after the riot police had fired gas on them.

The organisers later claimed in a statement that the pause was caused by the fact that "the Liverpool end became blocked by thousands [of] fans who had purchased fake tickets which did not work in the turnstiles".
