https://sputniknews.com/20230215/magnitude-61-earthquake-strikes-off-philippines-1107477705.html

Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Strikes Off Philippines, Reports USGS

Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Strikes Off Philippines, Reports USGS

A massive 6.1 magnitude earthquake occurred off the coast of the central Philippines on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey said.

2023-02-15T21:21+0000

2023-02-15T21:21+0000

2023-02-15T21:23+0000

asia

philippines

earthquake

ring of fire

us geological survey (usgs)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/18/1105763841_0:241:3071:1968_1920x0_80_0_0_0cde1ccbbb0cd327d1fbe028ad629437.jpg

The tremor was recorded at 18:10 GMT, 11 kilometers southwest of the village of Miaga in the Bicol region. The epicenter was located at a depth of 20 kilometers.There have been no reports about any victims or damage caused by the earthquake so far.The Philippines is located in a seismologically active zone, known as the Ring of Fire, and often suffers from powerful earthquakes. The archipelago lies along the border between the Philippine Sea Plate and the Eurasian Plate, which are colliding and increasing the seismological activity in the area.

https://sputniknews.com/20220521/powerful-magnitude-61-earthquake-rattles-philippines---emsc--1095693308.html

ring of fire

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

philippines, earthquake, earthquake in philippines 2023, natural disaster philippines