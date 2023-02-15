International
Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Strikes Off Philippines, Reports USGS
Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Strikes Off Philippines, Reports USGS
A massive 6.1 magnitude earthquake occurred off the coast of the central Philippines on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey said.
The tremor was recorded at 18:10 GMT, 11 kilometers southwest of the village of Miaga in the Bicol region. The epicenter was located at a depth of 20 kilometers.There have been no reports about any victims or damage caused by the earthquake so far.The Philippines is located in a seismologically active zone, known as the Ring of Fire, and often suffers from powerful earthquakes. The archipelago lies along the border between the Philippine Sea Plate and the Eurasian Plate, which are colliding and increasing the seismological activity in the area.
21:21 GMT 15.02.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A massive 6.1 magnitude earthquake occurred off the coast of the central Philippines on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey said.
The tremor was recorded at 18:10 GMT, 11 kilometers southwest of the village of Miaga in the Bicol region. The epicenter was located at a depth of 20 kilometers.
There have been no reports about any victims or damage caused by the earthquake so far.
The Philippines is located in a seismologically active zone, known as the Ring of Fire, and often suffers from powerful earthquakes. The archipelago lies along the border between the Philippine Sea Plate and the Eurasian Plate, which are colliding and increasing the seismological activity in the area.
