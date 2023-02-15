https://sputniknews.com/20230215/magnitude-61-earthquake-strikes-off-philippines-1107477705.html
Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Strikes Off Philippines, Reports USGS
Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Strikes Off Philippines, Reports USGS
A massive 6.1 magnitude earthquake occurred off the coast of the central Philippines on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey said.
2023-02-15T21:21+0000
2023-02-15T21:21+0000
2023-02-15T21:23+0000
asia
philippines
earthquake
ring of fire
us geological survey (usgs)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/18/1105763841_0:241:3071:1968_1920x0_80_0_0_0cde1ccbbb0cd327d1fbe028ad629437.jpg
The tremor was recorded at 18:10 GMT, 11 kilometers southwest of the village of Miaga in the Bicol region. The epicenter was located at a depth of 20 kilometers.There have been no reports about any victims or damage caused by the earthquake so far.The Philippines is located in a seismologically active zone, known as the Ring of Fire, and often suffers from powerful earthquakes. The archipelago lies along the border between the Philippine Sea Plate and the Eurasian Plate, which are colliding and increasing the seismological activity in the area.
https://sputniknews.com/20220521/powerful-magnitude-61-earthquake-rattles-philippines---emsc--1095693308.html
ring of fire
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/18/1105763841_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b887734498a1843dfd42141fdca6137d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
philippines, earthquake, earthquake in philippines 2023, natural disaster philippines
philippines, earthquake, earthquake in philippines 2023, natural disaster philippines
Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Strikes Off Philippines, Reports USGS
21:21 GMT 15.02.2023 (Updated: 21:23 GMT 15.02.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A massive 6.1 magnitude earthquake occurred off the coast of the central Philippines on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey said.
The tremor was recorded at 18:10 GMT, 11 kilometers southwest of the village of Miaga in the Bicol region. The epicenter was located at a depth of 20 kilometers.
There have been no reports about any victims or damage caused by the earthquake so far.
The Philippines is located in a seismologically active zone, known as the Ring of Fire, and often suffers from powerful earthquakes. The archipelago lies along the border between the Philippine Sea Plate and the Eurasian Plate, which are colliding and increasing the seismological activity in the area.