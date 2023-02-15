https://sputniknews.com/20230215/eu-gas-price-correction-mechanism-set-to-go-into-effect-on-wednesday-1107447610.html
EU Gas Price Correction Mechanism Set to Go Into Effect on Wednesday
EU Gas Price Correction Mechanism Set to Go Into Effect on Wednesday
The European Union's temporary gas price correction mechanism, which introduces a gas price ceiling of 180 euros ($194) per megawatt-hour (MWh), will go into effect on Wednesday
2023-02-15T05:10+0000
2023-02-15T05:10+0000
2023-02-15T05:10+0000
energy crisis in europe
european union (eu)
gas prices
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/1f/1105952596_0:130:3181:1919_1920x0_80_0_0_fcb5c1c5c55124bb46b67979e2356fa1.jpg
The mechanism is automatically activated if the month-ahead gas price at the largest European gas hub TTF exceeds 180 euros per MWh for three working days in a row, with the price also 35 euros higher than a reference price for liquefied natural gas on global markets over the same period. The measure is aimed at protecting European households and enterprises from gas price spikes, according to the European Commission that introduced the mechanism in late 2022.
https://sputniknews.com/20230108/eu-lowers-gas-withdrawal-rates-almost-doubles-wind-power-generation--1106123086.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/1f/1105952596_224:0:2955:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_041a9394ee0e1afa0ba28c86e69b1337.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
temporary gas price, correction mechanism, gas price ceiling
temporary gas price, correction mechanism, gas price ceiling
EU Gas Price Correction Mechanism Set to Go Into Effect on Wednesday
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union's temporary gas price correction mechanism, which introduces a gas price ceiling of 180 euros ($194) per megawatt-hour (MWh), will go into effect on Wednesday.
The mechanism is automatically activated if the month-ahead gas price at the largest European gas hub TTF exceeds 180 euros per MWh for three working days in a row, with the price also 35 euros higher than a reference price for liquefied natural gas on global markets over the same period.
The measure is aimed at protecting European households and enterprises from gas price
spikes, according to the European Commission that introduced the mechanism in late 2022.