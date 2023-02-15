International
Energy Crisis in Europe
Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to “punish” Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to “phase out” Russian oil, coal and gas.
EU Gas Price Correction Mechanism Set to Go Into Effect on Wednesday
EU Gas Price Correction Mechanism Set to Go Into Effect on Wednesday
The European Union's temporary gas price correction mechanism, which introduces a gas price ceiling of 180 euros ($194) per megawatt-hour (MWh), will go into effect on Wednesday
The mechanism is automatically activated if the month-ahead gas price at the largest European gas hub TTF exceeds 180 euros per MWh for three working days in a row, with the price also 35 euros higher than a reference price for liquefied natural gas on global markets over the same period. The measure is aimed at protecting European households and enterprises from gas price spikes, according to the European Commission that introduced the mechanism in late 2022.
temporary gas price, correction mechanism, gas price ceiling
temporary gas price, correction mechanism, gas price ceiling

EU Gas Price Correction Mechanism Set to Go Into Effect on Wednesday

05:10 GMT 15.02.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union's temporary gas price correction mechanism, which introduces a gas price ceiling of 180 euros ($194) per megawatt-hour (MWh), will go into effect on Wednesday.
The mechanism is automatically activated if the month-ahead gas price at the largest European gas hub TTF exceeds 180 euros per MWh for three working days in a row, with the price also 35 euros higher than a reference price for liquefied natural gas on global markets over the same period.
The measure is aimed at protecting European households and enterprises from gas price spikes, according to the European Commission that introduced the mechanism in late 2022.
