Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to “punish” Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to “phase out” Russian oil, coal and gas.
EU Lowers Gas Withdrawal Rates, Almost Doubles Wind Power Generation
he European Union has lowered the extraction rate from its underground gas storage facilities (UGS) because of warm weather and almost doubled the volume of electricity generation from wind power plants
EU Lowers Gas Withdrawal Rates, Almost Doubles Wind Power Generation

08:12 GMT 08.01.2023
