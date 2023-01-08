https://sputniknews.com/20230108/eu-lowers-gas-withdrawal-rates-almost-doubles-wind-power-generation--1106123086.html

EU Lowers Gas Withdrawal Rates, Almost Doubles Wind Power Generation

EU Lowers Gas Withdrawal Rates, Almost Doubles Wind Power Generation

he European Union has lowered the extraction rate from its underground gas storage facilities (UGS) because of warm weather and almost doubled the volume of electricity generation from wind power plants

2023-01-08T08:12+0000

2023-01-08T08:12+0000

2023-01-08T08:12+0000

energy crisis in europe

wind power

europe

energy crisis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104579/84/1045798420_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_e479cb3e9760298e714ca27601e8b6c6.jpg

European UGS are filled by 83.21% as of January 7, losing 0.02 percentage points in a day, according to the GIE. At the same time, gas reserves in European UGS remain high at the level of 90.5 billion cubic meters, which is 35 billion cubic meters higher than the average figure over the past year, the data showed. Meanwhile, the European Union boosted the energy generation at the wind farms on January 7, which accounted for 28.4% of the total daily volume, according to the WindEurope.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

alternative energy, wind power in europe, energy crisis in europe, underground gas storage facilities