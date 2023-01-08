https://sputniknews.com/20230108/eu-lowers-gas-withdrawal-rates-almost-doubles-wind-power-generation--1106123086.html
EU Lowers Gas Withdrawal Rates, Almost Doubles Wind Power Generation
EU Lowers Gas Withdrawal Rates, Almost Doubles Wind Power Generation
he European Union has lowered the extraction rate from its underground gas storage facilities (UGS) because of warm weather and almost doubled the volume of electricity generation from wind power plants
2023-01-08T08:12+0000
2023-01-08T08:12+0000
2023-01-08T08:12+0000
energy crisis in europe
wind power
europe
energy crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104579/84/1045798420_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_e479cb3e9760298e714ca27601e8b6c6.jpg
European UGS are filled by 83.21% as of January 7, losing 0.02 percentage points in a day, according to the GIE. At the same time, gas reserves in European UGS remain high at the level of 90.5 billion cubic meters, which is 35 billion cubic meters higher than the average figure over the past year, the data showed. Meanwhile, the European Union boosted the energy generation at the wind farms on January 7, which accounted for 28.4% of the total daily volume, according to the WindEurope.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104579/84/1045798420_106:0:1813:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_129e28c98369951d8120cc41d208503d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
alternative energy, wind power in europe, energy crisis in europe, underground gas storage facilities
alternative energy, wind power in europe, energy crisis in europe, underground gas storage facilities
EU Lowers Gas Withdrawal Rates, Almost Doubles Wind Power Generation
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union has lowered the extraction rate from its underground gas storage facilities (UGS) because of warm weather and almost doubled the volume of electricity generation from wind power plants, the data from Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) and the WindEurope association showed on Sunday.
European UGS are filled by 83.21% as of January 7, losing 0.02 percentage points in a day, according to the GIE.
At the same time, gas reserves in European UGS remain high at the level of 90.5 billion cubic meters, which is 35 billion cubic meters higher than the average figure over the past year, the data showed.
Meanwhile, the European Union boosted the energy generation at the wind farms
on January 7, which accounted for 28.4% of the total daily volume, according to the WindEurope.