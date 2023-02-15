International
China Planning Two Manned Missions to Tiangong Space Station in 2023: Space Agency
China Planning Two Manned Missions to Tiangong Space Station in 2023: Space Agency
China is planning to carry out two manned missions to its Tiangong space station in 2023 with six taykonauts aboard two spacecraft
China Planning Two Manned Missions to Tiangong Space Station in 2023: Space Agency

04:59 GMT 15.02.2023
Model of a Shenzhou docked to a Tiangong
Model of a Shenzhou docked to a Tiangong - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.02.2023
© Photo : Leebrandoncremer
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China is planning to carry out two manned missions to its Tiangong space station in 2023 with six taykonauts aboard two spacecraft, China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) announced on Wednesday.
The Shenzhou 16 manned spacecraft with a crew of three taykonauts are scheduled to dock the station in May 2023, while the flight of Shenzhou 17 with the other three crew members is scheduled for October 2023. Both spacecraft will be launched from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the Gobi Desert, Inner Mongolia.
In May, China is also planning to launch the Tianzhou 6 cargo spacecraft to the station, which will deliver into orbit cargo for the work and life of taykonauts, spacesuits, spare parts, and fuel.
China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) said in January that Beijing was planning to carry out over 60 space missions in 2023, launching more than 200 spacecraft into orbit.
Model of a Shenzhou docked to a Tiangong - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2022
World
China Successfully Launches Tianzhou-5 Cargo Ship to Tiangong Space Station
12 November 2022, 07:02 GMT
By the end of 2023, China aims to break the national record for the number of space launches — 64 space missions, with 188 spacecraft launched into orbit — achieved last year. In particular, Beijing intends to send the Tianzhou-6 unmanned cargo spacecraft, as well as Shenzhou-16 and Shenzhou-17 manned spacecraft, to the Tiangong space station.
China actively developed its space program in 2022 and finished the construction of its orbital station — Tiangong. The basic structure of the T-shaped station consists of the Tianhe core module and two laboratory modules — Wentian and Mengtian — docked to it. The station can host up to six people at the same time during a crew rotation change. The operational life of the station is 15 years and should end in 2038. In December, Chinese taikonauts held a successful in-orbit rotation of crews at the Tiangong space station for the first time in the country's history.
In late November, China's Shenzhou 15 manned spacecraft carrying a crew of three taykonauts docked with the Tianhe module of the Tiangong space station. The Shenzhou-15 crew will work at the Tiangong space station until May 2023.
