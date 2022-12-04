International
DNA - Sputnik International, 1920
Science & Tech
Discover the latest science and technology news from Sputnik including the inventions and scientific breakthroughs that are shaping the world.
https://sputniknews.com/20221204/shenzhou-14-spacecraft-undocks-from-chinas-orbital-station-cmsa-1105017972.html
Shenzhou-14 Spacecraft Undocks From China’s Orbital Station: CMSA
Shenzhou-14 Spacecraft Undocks From China’s Orbital Station: CMSA
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China’s Shenzhou-14 manned spacecraft with three people on board has successfully undocked from the Tiangong space station and is headed... 04.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-04T05:03+0000
2022-12-04T05:03+0000
science & tech
china
space station
tiangong
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105487/55/1054875577_0:10:1281:730_1920x0_80_0_0_2b2c76c3101a81b6301a269f2d7b95fa.jpg
The undocking took place on Sunday, December 4, at 11:01 Beijing time (03:01 GMT).On Friday evening, the crews of the Shenzhou-14 and Shenzhou-15 spacecraft completed a successful in-orbit rotation for the first time in China’s history.The Shenzhou-14 crew successfully completed all the tasks during their six-month mission, accorded to CMSA. The Shenzhou-15 crew will work at the Tiangong space station until May, 2023.China launched the Long March 5B carrier rocket with the Tiangong orbital station’s main module Tianhe ("Harmony of the Heavens") at the end of April, 2021. Tianhe will be the control hub for the Tiangong ( "Heavenly Palace") orbital station. Apart from the core module, the basic structure of the T-shaped station consists of two laboratory modules - Wentian and Mengtian. The station can host up to six people at a time.
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105487/55/1054875577_146:0:1133:740_1920x0_80_0_0_6233887e495bb697ed22935aa0ad0c6c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
shenzhou-14, spacecraft, china’s orbital station, cmsa
shenzhou-14, spacecraft, china’s orbital station, cmsa

Shenzhou-14 Spacecraft Undocks From China’s Orbital Station: CMSA

05:03 GMT 04.12.2022
© Photo : LeebrandoncremerModel of a Shenzhou docked to a Tiangong
Model of a Shenzhou docked to a Tiangong - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.12.2022
© Photo : Leebrandoncremer
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China’s Shenzhou-14 manned spacecraft with three people on board has successfully undocked from the Tiangong space station and is headed back to Earth, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) says.
The undocking took place on Sunday, December 4, at 11:01 Beijing time (03:01 GMT).
On Friday evening, the crews of the Shenzhou-14 and Shenzhou-15 spacecraft completed a successful in-orbit rotation for the first time in China’s history.
The Shenzhou-14 crew successfully completed all the tasks during their six-month mission, accorded to CMSA. The Shenzhou-15 crew will work at the Tiangong space station until May, 2023.
China launched the Long March 5B carrier rocket with the Tiangong orbital station’s main module Tianhe ("Harmony of the Heavens") at the end of April, 2021. Tianhe will be the control hub for the Tiangong ( "Heavenly Palace") orbital station. Apart from the core module, the basic structure of the T-shaped station consists of two laboratory modules - Wentian and Mengtian. The station can host up to six people at a time.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала