https://sputniknews.com/20221204/shenzhou-14-spacecraft-undocks-from-chinas-orbital-station-cmsa-1105017972.html

Shenzhou-14 Spacecraft Undocks From China’s Orbital Station: CMSA

Shenzhou-14 Spacecraft Undocks From China’s Orbital Station: CMSA

BEIJING (Sputnik) - China’s Shenzhou-14 manned spacecraft with three people on board has successfully undocked from the Tiangong space station and is headed... 04.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-04T05:03+0000

2022-12-04T05:03+0000

2022-12-04T05:03+0000

science & tech

china

space station

tiangong

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105487/55/1054875577_0:10:1281:730_1920x0_80_0_0_2b2c76c3101a81b6301a269f2d7b95fa.jpg

The undocking took place on Sunday, December 4, at 11:01 Beijing time (03:01 GMT).On Friday evening, the crews of the Shenzhou-14 and Shenzhou-15 spacecraft completed a successful in-orbit rotation for the first time in China’s history.The Shenzhou-14 crew successfully completed all the tasks during their six-month mission, accorded to CMSA. The Shenzhou-15 crew will work at the Tiangong space station until May, 2023.China launched the Long March 5B carrier rocket with the Tiangong orbital station’s main module Tianhe ("Harmony of the Heavens") at the end of April, 2021. Tianhe will be the control hub for the Tiangong ( "Heavenly Palace") orbital station. Apart from the core module, the basic structure of the T-shaped station consists of two laboratory modules - Wentian and Mengtian. The station can host up to six people at a time.

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

shenzhou-14, spacecraft, china’s orbital station, cmsa