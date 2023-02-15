https://sputniknews.com/20230215/american-actress-raquel-welch-dead-at-82-1107475985.html

American Actress Raquel Welch Dead at 82

American Actress Raquel Welch Dead at 82

Sex symbol and actress Jo Raquel Welch, who was best known for her role in One Million Years BC, has died at the age of 82. 15.02.2023, Sputnik International

2023-02-15T20:05+0000

2023-02-15T20:05+0000

2023-02-15T20:41+0000

world

us

celebrity

obituary

actress

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/0f/1107475805_0:425:2128:1622_1920x0_80_0_0_d3ecaf24f5c181749f397023c657b5c7.jpg

Welch's family told US media that the star had died on Wednesday morning following a brief illness.Born in Chicago in 1940 to English and Bolivian parents, Welch pursued public performance from an early age, including ballet dancing, beauty pageantry, and theater. After winning a number of smaller roles on television, Welch's big Hollywood break came in 1966 in Fantastic Voyage, in which she played Cora Peterson, a medical professional who was shrunk down small enough to fit inside a tiny submarine that would travel through the blood vessels of a sick patient's body to perform micro-surgery.Welch later said that she nearly died during production of the film after contracting tonsillitis, which she attributed to wearing the revealing outfit in harsh weather conditions.She later starred in films such as Fathom (1967); Lady in Cement (1967); The Three Musketeers (1973) and The Four Musketeers (1974), the latter of which won her a Golden Globe for Best Actress; Mother, Jugs and Speed (1976); and a Broadway adaptation of Woman of the Year (1981).Welch was married four times throughout her life: to James Welch (1959-1964), Patrick Curtis (19'67-1972), Andre Weinfeld (1980-1990), and Richard Palmer (1999-2004). She is survived by two children: daughter Tahnee and son Damon Welch.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

us, celebrity, obituary, actress