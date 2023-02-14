https://sputniknews.com/20230214/wife-of-us-man-who-allegedly-drove-his-family-off-cliff-does-not-want-him-prosecuted-1107390214.html

Wife of US Man Who Allegedly Drove His Family Off Cliff Does Not Want Him Prosecuted

A radiologist in Pasadena, California, allegedly drove his wife and children off a cliff on the Pacific Coast Highway in early January. The family of Dharmesh A. Patel, 41, survived the crash, and he was arrested by California Highway Patrol troopers that same day on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse.

Patel’s wife, Neha, is now urging officials not to prosecute him for his crimes, local reports say. However, at the time of the crash she told first responders that her husband “tried to kill us.”However, San Mateo County Chief Deputy District Attorney Sean Gallagher said prosecutors have “sufficient evidence to prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt” whether or not Neha wants to cooperate with the charge. He added it is common for victims of domestic violence to experience difficulty in cooperating with criminal cases in which they are the victim.According to The Women’s Safe House, there are several stages that a victim of domestic violence will go through when attempting to leave an abusive relationship. Acknowledging the abuse usually comes after a stage of denial that the abuse has even occurred.Neha is also 41. The couple’s children are ages four and seven. Neha and her children suffered injuries during the crash, but were able to survive the 250-foot plunge off Devil’s Slide cliff.Patel faces three counts of premeditated and deliberate attempted murder, said Gallagher: “We believe the evidence will show him intentionally driving his family off a cliff with the intent to kill them," including no evidence of skid marks or signs of breaking before Patel drove off the cliff.Patel has pleaded not guilty to the charges. He has not been allowed to have contact with Neha and their children after the judge agreed with a prosecution request. If convicted, Patel will be sentenced to life in prison.

