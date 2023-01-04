https://sputniknews.com/20230104/driver-deliberately-steers-tesla-off-cliff-almost-killing-his-family-police-says-1106040270.html
Driver Deliberately Steers Tesla Off Cliff, Almost Killing His Family, Police Say
In California, a Tesla driver deliberately steered his Tesla off a cliff, according to an investigation. His family was inside with him. Incredibly, no one died.
Driver Deliberately Steers Tesla Off Cliff, Almost Killing His Family, Police Say
14:59 GMT 04.01.2023 (Updated: 16:15 GMT 04.01.2023)
Analysts have criticized Tesla for its autopilot design, pointing to the dangers of fully automatic car control. But it should not be forgotten that humankind could pose a much greater threat to itself and other drivers.
A Tesla fell from the 76-meter "Devil's Slide" cliff in California on January 2, about 10:50 am. A California Highway Patrol investigation concluded it was the result of the driver's deliberate actions. What makes it even more horrifying is that the driver drove off the cliff while his family - wife and two children, aged 7 and 4 - was in the car.
Miraculously, the driver, Doctor Dharmesh Arvind Patel, and his family survived. Patel will be charged with attempted murder and child abuse and sent to San Moteo County Jail after recovery, according to a CHP statement.
"CHP investigators worked throughout the night interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence from the scene," the highway patrol said in a press release. "Based on the evidence collected, investigators developed probable cause to believe this incident was an intentional act. This remains an ongoing investigation and no further information is being released at this time."
American media interviewed Robin Johnson, who stated she witnessed the fall while driving nearby: "Wow, he's driving extremely fast to take that exit. You're not even supposed to be going up that way. And I can see in my rear-view mirror this car just go over the edge and straight down." She then called 911.
The rescue team did not expect to find survivors, and was able to successfully carry out an evacuation.
Patel works as a radiologist at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills area of Los Angeles, a local radio station reports.
The hospital released the following statement: "Providence Holy Cross Medical Center is deeply saddened to learn of a traffic incident involving one of our physicians and his family. We are extremely grateful there were no serious injuries... We will not respond further, as this incident is under investigation."