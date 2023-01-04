https://sputniknews.com/20230104/driver-deliberately-steers-tesla-off-cliff-almost-killing-his-family-police-says-1106040270.html

Driver Deliberately Steers Tesla Off Cliff, Almost Killing His Family, Police Say

Driver Deliberately Steers Tesla Off Cliff, Almost Killing His Family, Police Say

In California, a Tesla driver deliberately steered his Tesla off a cliff, according to an investigation. His family was inside with him. Incredibly, no one died.

2023-01-04T14:59+0000

2023-01-04T14:59+0000

2023-01-04T16:15+0000

americas

california

car accident

tesla

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/04/1106039614_0:7:3000:1695_1920x0_80_0_0_fc47bd717280b7af4ffbbbaaf7b25583.jpg

A Tesla fell from the 76-meter "Devil's Slide" cliff in California on January 2, about 10:50 am. A California Highway Patrol investigation concluded it was the result of the driver's deliberate actions. What makes it even more horrifying is that the driver drove off the cliff while his family - wife and two children, aged 7 and 4 - was in the car. Miraculously, the driver, Doctor Dharmesh Arvind Patel, and his family survived. Patel will be charged with attempted murder and child abuse and sent to San Moteo County Jail after recovery, according to a CHP statement.American media interviewed Robin Johnson, who stated she witnessed the fall while driving nearby: "Wow, he's driving extremely fast to take that exit. You're not even supposed to be going up that way. And I can see in my rear-view mirror this car just go over the edge and straight down." She then called 911.The rescue team did not expect to find survivors, and was able to successfully carry out an evacuation.Patel works as a radiologist at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills area of Los Angeles, a local radio station reports.The hospital released the following statement: "Providence Holy Cross Medical Center is deeply saddened to learn of a traffic incident involving one of our physicians and his family. We are extremely grateful there were no serious injuries... We will not respond further, as this incident is under investigation."

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

tesla incident, driver steered tesla off cliff, man tried to kill his family in tesla, tesla incident miraculously saved