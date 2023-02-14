https://sputniknews.com/20230214/snowden-us-creates-panic-over-downed-objects-to-distract-attention-from-nord-stream-blast-1107395276.html

Snowden: US Creates Panic Over Downed Objects to Distract Attention From Nord Stream Blast

Snowden: US Creates Panic Over Downed Objects to Distract Attention From Nord Stream Blast

panic over the possible alien or extraterrestrial origin of flying objects downed above the United States and Canada is designed to distract journalists from investigating Nord Stream pipeline blasts

"It's not aliens. I wish it were aliens but it's not aliens. It's just the ol' engineered panic, an attractive nuisance ensuring natsec reporters get assigned to investigate balloon bullshit rather than budgets or bombings (à la nordstream)," Snowden wrote on Twitter. Earlier, White House spokeswoman Karin Jean-Pierre said there is no indication that recent incidents involving unknown flying objects over the United States and Canada are linked to alien or extraterrestrial activity. Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Seymour Hersh earlier published a report saying that US Navy divers during NATO Baltops exercises in the summer of 2022 planted explosives to destroy the Nord Stream pipelines, which Norway activated three months later. According to the report, US President Joe Biden decided to sabotage the Nord Streams after more than nine months of secret discussions with the national security team. The US later denied its involvement in blowing up the Russian gas pipelines last year. On September 26, 2022, three of the four strings of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines were damaged after an underwater blast. The pipeline's operator Nord Stream AG reported that the damage was unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate the timeframe for repairs.

