Memorial Vigils Held Across UK After Transgender Girl Stabbed to Death by Classmates

Memorial Vigils Held Across UK After Transgender Girl Stabbed to Death by Classmates

Candlelit vigils were organized on Tuesday across the United Kingdom after a 16-year-old transgender girl named Brianna Ghey was found stabbed to death in a Manchester suburb over the weekend. The attack comes amid a nationwide furor over trans rights.

Activists in at least a dozen British cities have planned vigils for the coming days, including in Liverpool and Bristol on Tuesday, and later in Manchester, Glasgow, Leeds, Aberdeen, Reading, Plymouth, Brighton, Belfast, London, and York, according to UK media.Ghey had long been a victim of bullying at her school for her gender identity, which she documented on her TikTok account. In the days before her death, Ghey said she “got excluded from school.” Her friends told local media much the same, saying she had been beaten by gangs at her school and that her death was connected to the bullying and to her identity.In a statement following her death, Ghey’s family described her as “a much loved daughter, granddaughter, and baby sister. She was a larger than life character who would leave a lasting impression on all that met her. Brianna was beautiful, witty and hilarious. Brianna was strong, fearless and one of a kind.”In particular, activists have noted that because the UK doesn’t allow trans people to self-identify on public documents, Ghey’s tombstone will be forced to bear her “deadname,” or the birth name she no longer uses. Stating a trans person’s deadname is considered deeply insulting and delegitimizing.Transgender activists and their supporters slammed anti-trans groups in the wake of Ghey’s murder, saying their efforts to demonize and alienate trans people, especially trans women and girls, had helped cause Ghey’s death.“We have seen how even in death, the press has chosen to compound this harm by publicly disrespecting Brianna’s identity until public outcry forced them to reconsider,” they added. “It shouldn’t take a public show of grief to value the lives of trans children, and her life should have been valued enough to not have been taken in the first place.”

