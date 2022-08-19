https://sputniknews.com/20220819/over-2200-texas-child-welfare-workers-quit-many-citing-policy-targeting-transgender-youth---report-1099782175.html

Over 2,200 Texas Child Welfare Workers Quit, Many Citing Policy Targeting Transgender Youth - Report

More than 2,220 employees have quit Texas’ Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) since the beginning of 2022, with many of them saying they opposed the department’s mission being contorted to suit political ends.According to the Houston Chronicle, about 83% of the 2,267 employees who left the department between January 1 and August 3 did so by quitting. While they cited myriad reasons for leaving, including being overburdened by workloads and the emotional burdens of the job, many said they left specifically because of a directive by Texas Governor Greg Abbott for DFPS to investigate parents of transgender children and treat them giving their child affirming care as a form of child abuse.The exodus is the DFPS’ largest since 2017, although it typically loses nearly 2,000 people a year. According to the DFPS website, in 2019, its staff was more than 12,000 strong.DFPS Commissioner Jaime Masters told a federal judge in June that the agency’s high turnover is “absolutely a crisis,” according to the Chronicle. Caseworkers handle an average of 17 cases per day and have struggled to find placement for hundreds of children. In July 2022, the agency had nearly 22,000 children in legal conservatorship, according to DFPS data.A ‘Politicized Intrusion’Abbott’s February 23 order characterizes giving transgender children affirming medical care, including puberty blockers, hormone therapy, or surgeries, as irreversible, harmful, and equivalent to “sterilization” policies weaponized against minority groups such as Black women and disabled people. However, effectively every major medical organization, including the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Psychological Association, say that gender-affirming care is a medical necessity for transgender youth based on decades of research.“Asking licensed medical and mental health professionals to ‘turn in’ parents who are merely trying to give their children needed and evidence-based care would violate patient confidentiality as well as professional ethics. The American Psychological Association opposes politicized intrusions into the decisions that parents make with medical providers about caring for their children,” he added.Further, the effects of puberty blockers are fully reversible and it’s extremely rare for hormone replacement therapy to be administered to children under the age of 16, even trans children, and almost unknown for gender affirmation surgery to be performed under the age of 18.Opponents Cite UN’s Genocide ConventionOpponents have also noted the policy change is something only the legislature can effect - something Texas’ hasn’t done yet, despite passing several other laws that restrict the rights of trans people, including the right of trans girls and women to play on women’s sports teams.In one case that was not unique, a 16-year-old trans boy attempted suicide on the same day Abbott’s order came down. At the hospital, the staff learned he was transgender and was taking HRT medication and reported his parents to DFPS, who dispatched an investigator to their house to investigate his parents for child abuse for giving him gender-affirming care.Since the order was given, it has been challenged in the state’s courts, bouncing back and forth between being blocked and allowed. In May, the Texas Supreme Court ruled the investigations could resume, but struck down Abbott’s order for DFPS to specifically focus on or look for such cases.

