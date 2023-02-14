https://sputniknews.com/20230214/kenyas-president-ruto-holds-national-prayer-day-to-ask-god-for-rain-1107426117.html

Kenya's President Ruto Holds National Prayer Day to Ask God For Rain

Kenya's President William Ruto has hosted a national prayer day on Tuesday as the nation faces drought and famine. The event was interdenominational and has taken place at the Nyayo National Stadium in the capital Nairobi.

Kenya's President William Ruto has hosted a national prayer day as the nation faces drought and famine. The event was interdenominational and took place at the Nyayo National Stadium in the capital Nairobi. He also noted that the country's government had already set aside seeds and fertilizers for the planting season; however, he noted that the plans will not succeed if God does not provide rain.In early January, the National Steering Committee on Drought Response estimated that the drought in Kenya could continue for one more year. The body's chairman, Peter Ndegwa, said that some 4.2 million Kenyans were facing famine and would depend on food aid.The UN Global Humanitarian Overview, issued in late 2022, estimated that around 339 million people around the world would need humanitarian protection and assistance in 2023. The body deemed the figure "phenomenal" and "depressing."

