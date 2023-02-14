Kenya's President Ruto Holds National Prayer Day to Ask God For Rain

https://sputniknews.com/20230214/kenyas-president-ruto-holds-national-prayer-day-to-ask-god-for-rain-1107426117.html
Kenya's President William Ruto has hosted a national prayer day on Tuesday as the nation faces drought and famine. The event was interdenominational and has taken place at the Nyayo National Stadium in the capital Nairobi.
Kenya's President William Ruto has hosted a national prayer day as the nation faces drought and famine. The event was interdenominational and took place at the Nyayo National Stadium in the capital Nairobi. He also noted that the country's government had already set aside seeds and fertilizers for the planting season; however, he noted that the plans will not succeed if God does not provide rain.In early January, the National Steering Committee on Drought Response estimated that the drought in Kenya could continue for one more year. The body's chairman, Peter Ndegwa, said that some 4.2 million Kenyans were facing famine and would depend on food aid.The UN Global Humanitarian Overview, issued in late 2022, estimated that around 339 million people around the world would need humanitarian protection and assistance in 2023. The body deemed the figure "phenomenal" and "depressing."
18:57 GMT 14.02.2023 (Updated: 18:58 GMT 14.02.2023)
East Africa, and particularly the Horn of Africa region, is facing the most severe drought in 40 years. In late December, the UN warned that 20.2 million people were affected by the drought in Ethiopia, Kenya, and Somalia and faced hunger, thirst, and disease.
Kenya's President William Ruto
has hosted a national prayer day as the nation faces drought and famine. The event was interdenominational and took place at the Nyayo National Stadium in the capital Nairobi.
"I want to urge Kenyans to pray for our nation on Tuesday, February 14 for God to give us rain as we continue to fight hunger and drought. As for those who won't make it to Nyayo National Stadium, let's have prayer sessions wherever we will be," President Ruto said earlier, according to local media. "All Kenyans should pray for our country so that God can bestow favor and blessings to our nation Kenya."
He also noted that the country's government had already set aside seeds and fertilizers for the planting season; however, he noted that the plans will not succeed if God does not provide rain.
In early January, the National Steering Committee on Drought Response estimated that the drought in Kenya could continue for one more year. The body's chairman, Peter Ndegwa, said that some 4.2 million Kenyans were facing famine and would depend on food aid.
The UN Global Humanitarian Overview, issued
in late 2022, estimated that around 339 million people around the world would need humanitarian protection and assistance in 2023. The body deemed the figure "phenomenal" and "depressing."