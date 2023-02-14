International
Italy's PM Meloni Coalition Wins in Regional Elections
Italy's PM Meloni Coalition Wins in Regional Elections
Voting in regional elections started on Sunday in the northern - economically leading - Italian region of Lombardy and Lazio, which is home to the Italian capital, Rome.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and her three-party coalition won elections in the Rome and Milan regions.With the majority of ballots counted, the coalition - Brothers of Italy, the League and Forza Italia - received more than 55 percent of votes in Lombardy, and about 48 percent of votes in Lazio.The elections had the lowest turnout ever recorded for Lazio and Lombardy, with only 40 percent of eligible voters casting a ballot.Snap parliamentary elections took place in Italy on 25 September. A coalition of center-right parties - Meloni's Brothers of Italy, Matteo Salvini's Lega Nord and Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia - won by a landslide. Meloni's party became the country's leading political force with 26 percent of the vote. The new Italian government, led by Meloni who heads the right-wing Brothers of Italy party, was sworn in on 22 October in the presence of Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinal Palace in Rome.
Italy's PM Meloni Coalition Wins in Regional Elections

Voting in regional elections started on Sunday in the northern, economic powerhouse, Italian region of Lombardy and Lazio, which is home to the Italian capital, Rome.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and her three-party coalition won elections in the Rome and Milan regions.

"This result consolidates the center-right and strengthens the work of the government," Meloni wrote on Twitter.

With the majority of ballots counted, the coalition - Brothers of Italy, the League and Forza Italia - received more than 55 percent of votes in Lombardy, and about 48 percent of votes in Lazio.
Italian designated Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni addresses the media after a meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinale Palace in Rome on October 21, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2022
World
New Italian Prime Minister Meloni Announces Composition of Government
21 October 2022, 17:15 GMT
The elections had the lowest turnout ever recorded for Lazio and Lombardy, with only 40 percent of eligible voters casting a ballot.
Snap parliamentary elections took place in Italy on 25 September. A coalition of center-right parties - Meloni's Brothers of Italy, Matteo Salvini's Lega Nord and Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia - won by a landslide. Meloni's party became the country's leading political force with 26 percent of the vote. The new Italian government, led by Meloni who heads the right-wing Brothers of Italy party, was sworn in on 22 October in the presence of Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinal Palace in Rome.
