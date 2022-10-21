https://sputniknews.com/20221021/new-italian-prime-minister-meloni-announces-composition-of-government-1102513805.html

New Italian Prime Minister Meloni Announces Composition of Government

ROME (Sputnik) - New Italian Prime Minister, Leader of Brothers of Italy Giorgia Meloni on Friday announced the composition of her government. 21.10.2022, Sputnik International

Matteo Salvini, the leader of the Lega party, became the infrastructure minister and the deputy prime minister. Antonio Tajani, the former president of the European Parliament, became Italy’s new foreign minister. The prefect of Rome, Matteo Piantedosi, is se to become the interior minister.Giancarlo Giorgetti from the Lega party is named the finance minister, while Guido Crosetto, a co-founder of Brothers of Italy, will head the defense ministry.

