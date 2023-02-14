https://sputniknews.com/20230214/finland-jails-man-for-breach-of-animal-welfare-laws-with-halal-slaughter-1107394956.html

Finland Jails Man for Breach of Animal Welfare Laws With Halal Slaughter

Finland Jails Man for Breach of Animal Welfare Laws With Halal Slaughter

A total of 2,500 sheep were killed in the years between the years 2003 and 2020 using the halal method seen as "inhumane" as it features no pre-stunning of animals.

2023-02-14T11:43+0000

2023-02-14T11:43+0000

2023-02-14T11:43+0000

world

halal

muslims

scandinavia

finland

news

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104023/04/1040230433_0:180:1920:1260_1920x0_80_0_0_581a325861a7cf4bb5d8b45c9bd21426.jpg

A district court in the northern Finnish province of Ostrobothnia has sentenced a man to two years' prison for slaughtering sheep using halal practices.The halal method practiced by Muslims involves bleeding the cattle without stunning first, which according to Finnish animal welfare laws amounts to cruelty. Religious slaughter, where bleeding occurs simultaneously with stunning, is at present permitted in Finland, but only at special slaughterhouses under the supervision of a veterinarian. The defendant assured the court that the animals had been stunned with a hammer or axe beforehand and refuted the accusation of brutal and cruel treatment.The court also ordered the defendant to pay more than 60,000 euros ($65,000) to the state in criminal proceeds and was banned from keeping animals in future.The prosecution initially demanded a longer prison sentence and payment of 100,000 euros, citing an "exceptionally large-scale" slaughter, as a total of 2,500 sheep, and a multitude of other animals including turkeys, were killed between the years 2003 and 2020 using the halal method.The case also involved a health offense (related to transporting meat to buyers without necessary refrigeration equipment), and an environmental offense (related to the handling of slaughter waste). A total of 10 other individuals were also charged with associated offenses including health endangerment and aiding and abetting animal cruelty, with the district court imposing suspended prison sentences and fines.The police began investigating the case more than two years ago, after animal welfare authorities had alerted them to the fact.The halal method practiced by Muslims is in many ways similar to the kosher one practiced by Jews as both involve a single cut to the throat and require the blood to be completely drained.The conflict between animal rights and freedom of religion has been encapsulated in the growing movement to ban Jewish and Muslim methods of slaughter across Europe as "inhumane". In 2019, Belgium’s northern region of Flanders banned the slaughter of cattle and poultry without pre-stunning, which many interpreted as a discriminating measure against both Muslim and Jewish communities in the country.Despite the fact that Finland's Muslim community is much smaller than in fellow Nordic nations, almost two-thirds (62 percent) of Finns voted in a poll that Islam was fundamentally incompatible with Finland's culture and values.

https://sputniknews.com/20220926/european-meat-giants-use-vague-schemes-to-evade-millions-in-taxes-reports-suggest-1101239671.html

scandinavia

finland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Igor Kuznetsov

Igor Kuznetsov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Igor Kuznetsov

halal method, kosher method, slaughter practices, animal cruelty, requirement for pre-stunning