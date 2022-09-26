https://sputniknews.com/20220926/european-meat-giants-use-vague-schemes-to-evade-millions-in-taxes-reports-suggest-1101239671.html

European Meat Giants Use Vague Schemes to Evade Millions in Taxes, Reports Suggest

European Meat Giants Use Vague Schemes to Evade Millions in Taxes, Reports Suggest

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Europe's largest meat producers have not been paying taxes on hundreds of millions euros by using complex corporate structures and... 26.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-26T13:37+0000

2022-09-26T13:37+0000

2022-09-26T13:37+0000

world

uk

europe

meat

tax havens

tax evasion

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106146/79/1061467955_0:180:1920:1260_1920x0_80_0_0_1de2db0d8f78a7bde7c046f99f018555.jpg

The Dutch nonprofit Lighthouse Reports and the Guardian daily analyzed annual reports of dozens of companies registered in the United Kingdom, and EU tax havens Ireland, the Netherlands and Luxembourg to track unscrupulous businesses.The findings turned the spotlight on the UK's Anglo Beef Processors (ABP), owned by Irish billionaire Larry Goodman, as well as on Pilgrim’s Pride and Moy Park, which are both majority owned by Brazilian beef giant JBS, the world’s largest meat company.The investigation suggests complicated financial structures that, while not illegal, allow the companies involved to benefit from different tax regimes in the UK and tax havens by lending money from a firm in one country to a related firm in another and then borrowing it back at a different interest rate.Margaret Hodge, a UK Labour Party member who heads the All Party Parliamentary Group on Tax, said corporations were "butchering" their responsibilities to society while avoiding paying their "fair share" of tax. This is despite them profiting from billions in taxpayer-funded subsidies given to livestock farmers every year.

https://sputniknews.com/20220901/is-liz-truss-a-warmonger-or-is-her-saber-rattling--bold-cut-tax-approach-way-to-win-tory-race-1100281873.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

uk, europe, meat, tax havens, tax evasion