https://sputniknews.com/20230213/us-jet-flying-over-lake-huron-where-aerial-object-was-downed-on-sunday-1107384699.html
US Jet Flying Over Lake Huron Where Aerial Object Was Downed on Sunday
US Jet Flying Over Lake Huron Where Aerial Object Was Downed on Sunday
A US military aircraft is circling over Lake Huron in the state of Michigan where an unidentified airborne object was downed at the weekend, FlightRadar24.com said on Monday.
2023-02-13T17:21+0000
2023-02-13T17:21+0000
2023-02-13T17:21+0000
americas
us
lake huron
ufo
balloon
chinese balloon over us
high-altitude balloon
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/0d/1107384389_125:0:2993:1613_1920x0_80_0_0_fdee54260953306284dbb5629e16c9f3.jpg
"Our most tracked flight right now: a US Coast Guard HC-130J flying low over Lake Huron, likely looking for the object the US military says it shot down over the lake yesterday afternoon," the tracker said. The Pentagon has confirmed that an airborne object was shot down over Lake Huron on Sunday at the direction of US President Joe Biden. The object presented a threat to US national security due to potential surveillance capabilities, the Pentagon added. The nature of this one and another two airborne objects shot down in the skies over North America last week is yet to be determined. It comes after the US Air Force shot down what Washington says was a Chinese surveillance balloon over the United States on February 4. Beijing maintains the balloon was a research satellite collecting weather data that had blown off course.
https://sputniknews.com/20230213/hoping-for-triangle-next-internet-chuckles-as-pentagon-downs-octagonal--cylindrical-objects-1107365559.html
americas
lake huron
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/0d/1107384389_483:0:2634:1613_1920x0_80_0_0_3702e89583e9515d5dbfbde0c9c23f1a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
unidentified airborne object, us shot down ufo, us shot down balloon, us shot down unidentified airborne object, lake huron, us fighter jets over lake huron
unidentified airborne object, us shot down ufo, us shot down balloon, us shot down unidentified airborne object, lake huron, us fighter jets over lake huron
US Jet Flying Over Lake Huron Where Aerial Object Was Downed on Sunday
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – A US military aircraft is circling over Lake Huron in the state of Michigan where an unidentified airborne object was downed at the weekend, FlightRadar24.com said on Monday.
"Our most tracked flight right now: a US Coast Guard HC-130J flying low over Lake Huron, likely looking for the object the US military says it shot down over the lake yesterday afternoon," the tracker said.
The Pentagon has confirmed that an airborne object was shot down over Lake Huron
on Sunday at the direction of US President Joe Biden.
The object presented a threat to US national security due to potential surveillance capabilities, the Pentagon added.
The nature of this one and another two airborne objects shot down in the skies over North America last week is yet to be determined.
It comes after the US Air Force shot down what Washington says was a Chinese surveillance balloon over the United States on February 4. Beijing maintains the balloon was a research satellite collecting weather data that had blown off course.