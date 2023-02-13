https://sputniknews.com/20230213/us-jet-flying-over-lake-huron-where-aerial-object-was-downed-on-sunday-1107384699.html

US Jet Flying Over Lake Huron Where Aerial Object Was Downed on Sunday

US Jet Flying Over Lake Huron Where Aerial Object Was Downed on Sunday

A US military aircraft is circling over Lake Huron in the state of Michigan where an unidentified airborne object was downed at the weekend, FlightRadar24.com said on Monday.

2023-02-13T17:21+0000

2023-02-13T17:21+0000

2023-02-13T17:21+0000

americas

us

lake huron

ufo

balloon

chinese balloon over us

high-altitude balloon

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/0d/1107384389_125:0:2993:1613_1920x0_80_0_0_fdee54260953306284dbb5629e16c9f3.jpg

"Our most tracked flight right now: a US Coast Guard HC-130J flying low over Lake Huron, likely looking for the object the US military says it shot down over the lake yesterday afternoon," the tracker said. The Pentagon has confirmed that an airborne object was shot down over Lake Huron on Sunday at the direction of US President Joe Biden. The object presented a threat to US national security due to potential surveillance capabilities, the Pentagon added. The nature of this one and another two airborne objects shot down in the skies over North America last week is yet to be determined. It comes after the US Air Force shot down what Washington says was a Chinese surveillance balloon over the United States on February 4. Beijing maintains the balloon was a research satellite collecting weather data that had blown off course.

https://sputniknews.com/20230213/hoping-for-triangle-next-internet-chuckles-as-pentagon-downs-octagonal--cylindrical-objects-1107365559.html

americas

lake huron

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

unidentified airborne object, us shot down ufo, us shot down balloon, us shot down unidentified airborne object, lake huron, us fighter jets over lake huron