International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20230213/us-jet-flying-over-lake-huron-where-aerial-object-was-downed-on-sunday-1107384699.html
US Jet Flying Over Lake Huron Where Aerial Object Was Downed on Sunday
US Jet Flying Over Lake Huron Where Aerial Object Was Downed on Sunday
A US military aircraft is circling over Lake Huron in the state of Michigan where an unidentified airborne object was downed at the weekend, FlightRadar24.com said on Monday.
2023-02-13T17:21+0000
2023-02-13T17:21+0000
americas
us
lake huron
ufo
balloon
chinese balloon over us
high-altitude balloon
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/0d/1107384389_125:0:2993:1613_1920x0_80_0_0_fdee54260953306284dbb5629e16c9f3.jpg
"Our most tracked flight right now: a US Coast Guard HC-130J flying low over Lake Huron, likely looking for the object the US military says it shot down over the lake yesterday afternoon," the tracker said. The Pentagon has confirmed that an airborne object was shot down over Lake Huron on Sunday at the direction of US President Joe Biden. The object presented a threat to US national security due to potential surveillance capabilities, the Pentagon added. The nature of this one and another two airborne objects shot down in the skies over North America last week is yet to be determined. It comes after the US Air Force shot down what Washington says was a Chinese surveillance balloon over the United States on February 4. Beijing maintains the balloon was a research satellite collecting weather data that had blown off course.
https://sputniknews.com/20230213/hoping-for-triangle-next-internet-chuckles-as-pentagon-downs-octagonal--cylindrical-objects-1107365559.html
americas
lake huron
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/0d/1107384389_483:0:2634:1613_1920x0_80_0_0_3702e89583e9515d5dbfbde0c9c23f1a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
unidentified airborne object, us shot down ufo, us shot down balloon, us shot down unidentified airborne object, lake huron, us fighter jets over lake huron
unidentified airborne object, us shot down ufo, us shot down balloon, us shot down unidentified airborne object, lake huron, us fighter jets over lake huron

US Jet Flying Over Lake Huron Where Aerial Object Was Downed on Sunday

17:21 GMT 13.02.2023
© AP Photo / Al GoldisIn this May 31, 2002 file photo, the sun sets over the Mackinac Bridge and the Mackinac Straits as seen from Lake Huron.
In this May 31, 2002 file photo, the sun sets over the Mackinac Bridge and the Mackinac Straits as seen from Lake Huron. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.02.2023
© AP Photo / Al Goldis
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – A US military aircraft is circling over Lake Huron in the state of Michigan where an unidentified airborne object was downed at the weekend, FlightRadar24.com said on Monday.
"Our most tracked flight right now: a US Coast Guard HC-130J flying low over Lake Huron, likely looking for the object the US military says it shot down over the lake yesterday afternoon," the tracker said.
The Pentagon has confirmed that an airborne object was shot down over Lake Huron on Sunday at the direction of US President Joe Biden.
The object presented a threat to US national security due to potential surveillance capabilities, the Pentagon added.
This March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington. The Pentagon said Tuesday, July 6, 2021, that it is canceling a cloud-computing contract with Microsoft that could eventually have been worth $10 billion and will instead pursue a deal with both Microsoft and Amazon. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.02.2023
Viral
'Hoping for Triangle Next': Internet Chuckles as Pentagon Downs Octagonal & Cylindrical Objects
08:24 GMT
The nature of this one and another two airborne objects shot down in the skies over North America last week is yet to be determined.
It comes after the US Air Force shot down what Washington says was a Chinese surveillance balloon over the United States on February 4. Beijing maintains the balloon was a research satellite collecting weather data that had blown off course.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала