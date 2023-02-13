International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230213/uruguay-to-investigate-strange-lights-reportedly-seen-in-sky-over-paysandu--1107360036.html
Uruguay to Investigate Strange Lights Reportedly Seen in Sky Over Paysandu
Uruguay to Investigate Strange Lights Reportedly Seen in Sky Over Paysandu
The Uruguayan Air Force says it is investigating the appearance of suspicious flashing lights in the sky, which were also visible from neighboring Argentina.
2023-02-13T00:57+0000
2023-02-13T00:57+0000
world
ufo
ufo
ufo sighting
unidentified flying object
unidentified flying object
uruguay
air force
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/08/1097118230_1:0:1366:768_1920x0_80_0_0_e99434bff4c1c8d0287babac6551956b.png
"Given the complaints received about the sighting of flashing lights in the sky at Termas de Almiron, department of Paysandu, the intervention of the CRIDOVNI (Commission for the Reception and Investigation of Complaints of Unidentified Flying Objects) has been ordered," the air force said in a statement. CRIDOVNI investigators will work on gathering information in the area and will interview witnesses, the statement said. The strange flashing lights were spotted at dawn on Saturday during a festival in Termas de Almiron, with local media reports saying that the lights were also seen in Argentina’s northeastern Entre Rios province.News of the sighting comes just hours after the US experienced their own unidentified object over Lake Huron, which is near the Canadian border. It is the third flying object to be taken down over the Americas this week.
https://sputniknews.com/20230212/us-military-downs-airborne-object-over-lake-huron-congressman-says-1107359539.html
uruguay
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/08/1097118230_171:0:1195:768_1920x0_80_0_0_48ac9f63331615a3783b0d16a3375512.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uruguay, paysandu, ufo, unidentified flying object, argentina, uruguayan air force, flashing lights
uruguay, paysandu, ufo, unidentified flying object, argentina, uruguayan air force, flashing lights

Uruguay to Investigate Strange Lights Reportedly Seen in Sky Over Paysandu

00:57 GMT 13.02.2023
CC0 / / Blue sky and sun
Blue sky and sun - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.02.2023
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - The Uruguayan Air Force says it is investigating the appearance of suspicious flashing lights in the sky, which were also visible from neighboring Argentina.
"Given the complaints received about the sighting of flashing lights in the sky at Termas de Almiron, department of Paysandu, the intervention of the CRIDOVNI (Commission for the Reception and Investigation of Complaints of Unidentified Flying Objects) has been ordered," the air force said in a statement.
CRIDOVNI investigators will work on gathering information in the area and will interview witnesses, the statement said.
The strange flashing lights were spotted at dawn on Saturday during a festival in Termas de Almiron, with local media reports saying that the lights were also seen in Argentina’s northeastern Entre Rios province.
News of the sighting comes just hours after the US experienced their own unidentified object over Lake Huron, which is near the Canadian border. It is the third flying object to be taken down over the Americas this week.
General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcon military aircraft - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.02.2023
Americas
US F-16 Fighter Downed ‘Octagonal Structure’ Over Lake Huron Says Michigan Official
Yesterday, 22:16 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала