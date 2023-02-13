https://sputniknews.com/20230213/uruguay-to-investigate-strange-lights-reportedly-seen-in-sky-over-paysandu--1107360036.html
Uruguay to Investigate Strange Lights Reportedly Seen in Sky Over Paysandu
The Uruguayan Air Force says it is investigating the appearance of suspicious flashing lights in the sky, which were also visible from neighboring Argentina.
"Given the complaints received about the sighting of flashing lights in the sky at Termas de Almiron, department of Paysandu, the intervention of the CRIDOVNI (Commission for the Reception and Investigation of Complaints of Unidentified Flying Objects) has been ordered," the air force said in a statement. CRIDOVNI investigators will work on gathering information in the area and will interview witnesses, the statement said. The strange flashing lights were spotted at dawn on Saturday during a festival in Termas de Almiron, with local media reports saying that the lights were also seen in Argentina’s northeastern Entre Rios province.News of the sighting comes just hours after the US experienced their own unidentified object over Lake Huron, which is near the Canadian border. It is the third flying object to be taken down over the Americas this week.
Uruguay to Investigate Strange Lights Reportedly Seen in Sky Over Paysandu
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - The Uruguayan Air Force says it is investigating the appearance of suspicious flashing lights in the sky, which were also visible from neighboring Argentina.
"Given the complaints received about the sighting of flashing lights in the sky at Termas de Almiron, department of Paysandu, the intervention of the CRIDOVNI (Commission for the Reception and Investigation of Complaints of Unidentified Flying Objects) has been ordered," the air force said in a statement.
CRIDOVNI investigators will work on gathering information in the area and will interview witnesses, the statement said.
The strange flashing lights were spotted at dawn on Saturday during a festival in Termas de Almiron, with local media reports saying that the lights were also seen in Argentina’s northeastern Entre Rios province.
News of the sighting comes just hours after the US experienced their own unidentified object over Lake Huron, which is near the Canadian border. It is the third flying object to be taken down over the Americas this week.