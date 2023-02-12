https://sputniknews.com/20230212/us-military-downs-airborne-object-over-lake-huron-congressman-says-1107359539.html

US F-16 Fighter Downed ‘Octagonal Structure’ Over Lake Huron Says Michigan Official

US fighter aircraft have shot down another unidentified object, over lake Huron near the border with Canada, Michigan Congressman Jack Bergman said.

"I’ve been in contact with DOD [Department of Defense] regarding operations across the Great Lakes region today. The US military has decommissioned another ‘object’ over Lake Huron. I appreciate the decisive action by our fighter pilots. The American people deserve far more answers than we have," Representative Bergman said on Twitter on Sunday. The unidentified object is said to be an "octagonal structure", according to Bergman. "They informed me that an F-16 using an AIM-9 missile had shot down an octagonal structure over Lake Huron, the altitude was about 20,000 feet," Representative Bergman said on Sunday.He added that specialists were working on recovering the debris and that there was no damage to any property or civilians because the object fell into the water.Earlier, Representative Elissa Slotkin from Michigan said on Twitter that the US military was tracking an object over Lake Huron. The US authorities temporarily closed the airspace over Lake Michigan on Sunday to ensure the safety of air traffic in the area during unspecified operations of the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD). According to CBC, Canada closed a portion of its airspace on Sunday over the Great Lakes near the border with the United States, as a precaution. The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) closed the airspace around the city of Havre in Montana, near the border with Canada, on Saturday, but the airspace restrictions were eventually lifted and no suspicious objects were detected, according to NORAD. Also on Saturday, NORAD said in a statement to Sputnik that it was tracking "a high-altitude airborne object" over northern Canada. Later in the day, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that the unidentified object was shot down by a US F-22 aircraft over the Yukon Territory. The White House said that the downed object had been tracked over 24 hours and was unmanned. The United States and Canada shot down a total of three high-altitude airborne objects in February, including one that was taken down on Saturday over Canada's Yukon Territory.

