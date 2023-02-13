https://sputniknews.com/20230213/opec-fund-offers-50mln-loan-to-develop-critical-economic-infrastructure-in-africa-1107363578.html

OPEC Fund Offers $50Mln Loan to Develop Critical Economic Infrastructure in Africa

This article is about the OPEC Fund for International Development and the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) signing a $50Mln loan agreement to finance the development of critical economic infrastructure in Africa.

The OPEC Fund for International Development and the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) have signed a $50Mln loan agreement to finance the development of critical economic infrastructure throughout the African continent.Due to be repaid in 10 years, the fund is expected to go to financing sectors that would improve Africa’s potential in critical industries for its further development, including telecommunications, transportation, logistics, trade, and energy access across the fast-growing continent.Alkhalifa added that cooperation with local partners in Africa, such as the AFC, helps to deepen “our impact and support Africa’s development agenda”.The president and chief executive of the AFC, Samaila Zubairu, said that her organization and the OPEC Fund have a “long-standing partnership” in financing projects related to the development of critical infrastructure in Africa. In January 2021, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the partners signed a similar $50Mln loan agreement to support affected African economic sectors.Since its establishment in 2007, the AFC has invested more than $11Bln in projects aimed at providing solutions to shortfalls in infrastructure and environments which were hard to operate in throughout 36 African countries.

africa

