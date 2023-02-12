International
Mexico to Lead Movement to Lift US Blockade on Cuba, AMLO Says
Mexico will lead a movement to defend Cuba's sovereignty and to lift the US blockade on the country, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Sunday.
The US broke off diplomatic relations with Cuba in the 1960s, after which it announced a trade embargo against the island nation. Former Democratic US President Barack Obama took steps to normalize bilateral relations with Cuba, but the policy was reversed by the administration of former Republican President Donald Trump, which leveled 243 additional economic sanctions on Cuba, tightened travel regulations and placed the island nation back on the list of countries sponsoring terrorism. Current President Joe Biden promised that he would return Obama's policy on Cuba but has instead twice extended all restrictions against the country. Last week, Diaz-Canel said that the damage from the US embargo on Cuba over six decades totaled $144.4 billion.
Mexico to Lead Movement to Lift US Blockade on Cuba, AMLO Says

09:31 GMT 12.02.2023 (Updated: 09:33 GMT 12.02.2023)
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador delivers a speech during the virtual Earth Day Summit, at the National Palace in Mexico City, on April 22, 2021
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador delivers a speech during the virtual Earth Day Summit, at the National Palace in Mexico City, on April 22, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.02.2023
© AFP 2023 / PEDRO PARDO
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Mexico will lead a movement to defend Cuba's sovereignty and to lift the US blockade on the country, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Sunday.
"We will continue to demand the lifting of the blockade from Cuba, it is inhumane... I propose to [Cuban] President Miguel Diaz-Canel that Mexico lead a more active movement, that all countries unite and that Cuba's independence and sovereignty be protected," the Mexican president said at a meeting with his Cuban counterpart.
The US broke off diplomatic relations with Cuba in the 1960s, after which it announced a trade embargo against the island nation.
U.S. President Barack Obama and Cuban President Raul Castro attend a news conference as part of President Obama's three-day visit to Cuba, in Havana March 21, 2016 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2016
Pundits Say Obama's Cuba Trip 'Hugely Symbolic' But No Breakthrough
22 March 2016, 02:42 GMT
Former Democratic US President Barack Obama took steps to normalize bilateral relations with Cuba, but the policy was reversed by the administration of former Republican President Donald Trump, which leveled 243 additional economic sanctions on Cuba, tightened travel regulations and placed the island nation back on the list of countries sponsoring terrorism.
Current President Joe Biden promised that he would return Obama's policy on Cuba but has instead twice extended all restrictions against the country.
Last week, Diaz-Canel said that the damage from the US embargo on Cuba over six decades totaled $144.4 billion.
