Protests in Peru Resulted in 60 Deaths Since December - Ombudsman’s Office

At least 60 people have died in Peru since the start of the mass protests at the end of last year, while over 1,200 others have been injured, the Peruvian Ombudsman's Office said.
"48 civilians were killed in clashes [with police], 11 civilians - due to road closures, one policeman - from conflict violence," the ombudsman’s office said on Friday, adding that 1,247 people have been injured. Earlier on Friday, the Peruvian police said that at least 28 officers had been injured during the protests since December. In December 2022, Peru's parliament impeached former President Pedro Castillo. Then-Prime Minister Dina Boluarte took an oath as the country's new president within two hours of the impeachment vote, vowing to serve out the rest of Castillo's term, which runs until July 2026. Castillo, who had tried to dissolve the parliament before the vote, was arrested after the impeachment procedure and the Peruvian prosecutor's office launched a criminal case against him on charges of a coup attempt and crimes against the state. The cascade of events sparked a wave of protests across the country. Demonstrators have denounced the post-impeachment government, calling for an immediate presidential election and dissolution of the country's parliament.
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - At least 60 people have died in Peru since the start of the mass protests at the end of last year, while over 1,200 others have been injured, the Peruvian Ombudsman's Office said.
"48 civilians were killed in clashes [with police], 11 civilians - due to road closures, one policeman - from conflict violence," the ombudsman’s office said on Friday, adding that 1,247 people have been injured.
Earlier on Friday, the Peruvian police said that at least 28 officers had been injured during the protests since December.
In December 2022, Peru's parliament impeached former President Pedro Castillo. Then-Prime Minister Dina Boluarte took an oath as the country's new president within two hours of the impeachment vote, vowing to serve out the rest of Castillo's term, which runs until July 2026.
30 December 2022, 04:43 GMT
Castillo, who had tried to dissolve the parliament before the vote, was arrested after the impeachment procedure and the Peruvian prosecutor's office launched a criminal case against him on charges of a coup attempt and crimes against the state.
The cascade of events sparked a wave of protests across the country. Demonstrators have denounced the post-impeachment government, calling for an immediate presidential election and dissolution of the country's parliament.