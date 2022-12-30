International
Peru's Court Reject Ex-President Castillo's Appeal, Upholds 18-Month Pre-Trial Detention
The Peruvian Supreme Court of Justice rejected former President Pedro Castillo's appeal and upheld the decision to keep the ex-president in pre-trial detention
"The Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court upheld the decision, stipulating 18 months of pre-trial detention for ex-President Pedro Castillo, accused of a coup attempt that damaged the state," the court said in a statement, adding: "Thus, the appeal, filed by the ex-president's defense to overturn the court's decision, found to be unsubstantiated." On December 7, Peru's parliament impeached Castillo. Then-Prime Minister Dina Boluarte took an oath as the country's new president within two hours of the impeachment vote. Castillo, who had tried to dissolve the parliament before the vote, was arrested after the impeachment procedure and the Peruvian prosecutor's office launched a criminal case against him on charges of a coup attempt and crimes against the state. These events have sparked a wave of protests across the country. Demonstrators denounce the post-impeachment government and call for an immediate presidential election and the dissolution of the country's parliament. Over 20 people have died in the protests, according to local media.
04:43 GMT 30.12.2022
© AP Photo / Marcio Jose SanchezPeruvian President Pedro Castillo speaks during a plenary session at the Summit of the Americas, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Los Angeles.
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - The Peruvian Supreme Court of Justice on Thursday rejected former President Pedro Castillo's appeal and upheld the decision to keep the ex-president in pre-trial detention for 18 months.
"The Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court upheld the decision, stipulating 18 months of pre-trial detention for ex-President Pedro Castillo, accused of a coup attempt that damaged the state," the court said in a statement, adding: "Thus, the appeal, filed by the ex-president's defense to overturn the court's decision, found to be unsubstantiated."
On December 7, Peru's parliament impeached Castillo. Then-Prime Minister Dina Boluarte took an oath as the country's new president within two hours of the impeachment vote. Castillo, who had tried to dissolve the parliament before the vote, was arrested after the impeachment procedure and the Peruvian prosecutor's office launched a criminal case against him on charges of a coup attempt and crimes against the state.
These events have sparked a wave of protests across the country. Demonstrators denounce the post-impeachment government and call for an immediate presidential election and the dissolution of the country's parliament. Over 20 people have died in the protests, according to local media.
