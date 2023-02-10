LIVE UPDATES: Turkiye and Syria Quake Death Toll Nears 20,000
LIVE UPDATES: Turkiye and Syria Quake Death Toll Nears 20,000
On 6 February, south-eastern Turkiye and northern Syria were rocked by a massive earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale, several powerful aftershocks and then another earthquake causing unimaginable devastation.
On 6 February, south-eastern Turkiye and northern Syria were rocked by a massive earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale, several powerful aftershocks and then another earthquake causing unimaginable devastation.
The Turkish authorities have already dubbed the earthquake the "biggest disaster" in national history. It nearly wiped away several cities.
In Syria earthquake also caused devastation, taking a significant death toll and ruining architectural monuments. The Citadel of Aleppo, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, was also damaged.
Countries from all across the globe, including Russia, provide technical and humanitarian assistance to troubled Turkiye and Syria.
Table of contents
New firstOld first
08:15 GMT 10.02.2023
Russian Military Aviation Forces Deliver Over 20 Tons of Humanitarian Cargo to Syria, Russian Defense Ministry Says
07:58 GMT 10.02.2023
Turkish Presidential, General Elections May Be Delayed From May 14 to June 18, Opposition Says
The general and presidential elections in Turkey may be postponed from May 14 to June 18 because of the devastating earthquakes in the southeast of the country, the leader of Turkey’s opposition Good Party, Meral Aksener, said on Friday.
07:00 GMT 10.02.2023
Death Toll From Earthquake in Turkey Rises to 18,342, Another 74,242 Injured
The death toll from the devastating earthquake in Turkey has reached 18,342, while 74,242 have been injured, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said on Friday.