Threat From Below: Countries Most Affected by Earthquakes
Threat From Below: Countries Most Affected by Earthquakes
On February 6, a powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake wrought havoc upon Syria and Turkiye, leaving death and destruction in its wake. The earthquake was followed by several powerful aftershocks and another magnitude 7.6 quake.
Such natural disasters are, unfortunately, not as uncommon as one might like, with devastating earthquakes serving as a grim reminder to humanity of how easily everything man builds can come crashing down.Due to the nature of this type of calamity, some regions of our planet are more prone to suffering from earthquakes, as can be seen in the following infographic, which also offers you a brief overview of some of the more devastating quakes in recent history.
Threat From Below: Countries Most Affected by Earthquakes

10:38 GMT 10.02.2023
On February 6, a powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake wrought havoc upon Syria and Turkiye, leaving death and destruction in its wake. The earthquake was followed by several powerful aftershocks and another magnitude 7.6 quake.
Such natural disasters are, unfortunately, not as uncommon as one might like, with devastating earthquakes serving as a grim reminder to humanity of how easily everything man builds can come crashing down.
Due to the nature of this type of calamity, some regions of our planet are more prone to suffering from earthquakes, as can be seen in the following infographic, which also offers you a brief overview of some of the more devastating quakes in recent history.
