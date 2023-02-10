https://sputniknews.com/20230210/threat-from-below-countries-most-affected-by-earthquakes-1107311528.html

Threat From Below: Countries Most Affected by Earthquakes

Threat From Below: Countries Most Affected by Earthquakes

On February 6, a powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake wrought havoc upon Syria and Turkiye, leaving death and destruction in its wake. The earthquake was followed by several powerful aftershocks and another magnitude 7.6 quake.

2023-02-10T10:38+0000

2023-02-10T10:38+0000

2023-02-10T10:38+0000

multimedia

infographic

turkiye

syria

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/0a/1107310257_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_21ec7e7269ab47d9c708476f27065ef5.png

Such natural disasters are, unfortunately, not as uncommon as one might like, with devastating earthquakes serving as a grim reminder to humanity of how easily everything man builds can come crashing down.Due to the nature of this type of calamity, some regions of our planet are more prone to suffering from earthquakes, as can be seen in the following infographic, which also offers you a brief overview of some of the more devastating quakes in recent history.

turkiye

syria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

earthquake, earthquake aftermath, earthquakes around the worls, earthquake in turkiye, earthquake ub syria, earthquake in turkey