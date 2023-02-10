https://sputniknews.com/20230210/threat-from-below-countries-most-affected-by-earthquakes-1107311528.html
Threat From Below: Countries Most Affected by Earthquakes
Threat From Below: Countries Most Affected by Earthquakes
On February 6, a powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake wrought havoc upon Syria and Turkiye, leaving death and destruction in its wake. The earthquake was followed by several powerful aftershocks and another magnitude 7.6 quake.
2023-02-10T10:38+0000
2023-02-10T10:38+0000
2023-02-10T10:38+0000
multimedia
infographic
turkiye
syria
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/0a/1107310257_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_21ec7e7269ab47d9c708476f27065ef5.png
Such natural disasters are, unfortunately, not as uncommon as one might like, with devastating earthquakes serving as a grim reminder to humanity of how easily everything man builds can come crashing down.Due to the nature of this type of calamity, some regions of our planet are more prone to suffering from earthquakes, as can be seen in the following infographic, which also offers you a brief overview of some of the more devastating quakes in recent history.
turkiye
syria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/0a/1107310257_151:0:1111:720_1920x0_80_0_0_dbd53158313f9119bd8167d7639287ec.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
earthquake, earthquake aftermath, earthquakes around the worls, earthquake in turkiye, earthquake ub syria, earthquake in turkey
earthquake, earthquake aftermath, earthquakes around the worls, earthquake in turkiye, earthquake ub syria, earthquake in turkey
Threat From Below: Countries Most Affected by Earthquakes
On February 6, a powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake wrought havoc upon Syria and Turkiye, leaving death and destruction in its wake. The earthquake was followed by several powerful aftershocks and another magnitude 7.6 quake.
Such natural disasters are, unfortunately, not as uncommon as one might like, with devastating earthquakes serving as a grim reminder to humanity of how easily everything man builds can come crashing down.
Due to the nature of this type of calamity, some regions of our planet are more prone to suffering from earthquakes, as can be seen in the following infographic, which also offers you a brief overview of some of the more devastating quakes in recent history.