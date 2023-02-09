https://sputniknews.com/20230209/zelensky-admits-he-never-intended-to-implement-minsk-agreements-1107274340.html
Zelensky Admits He Never Intended to Implement Minsk Agreements
Zelensky Admits He Never Intended to Implement Minsk Agreements
Volodymyr Zelensky admitted that he had previously told German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron that the Minsk agreements were "impossible" and he did not plan to implement them.
2023-02-09T15:42+0000
2023-02-09T15:42+0000
2023-02-09T15:42+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
volodymyr zelensky
minsk agreements
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/09/1107274148_0:0:3031:1705_1920x0_80_0_0_4218be8c78fb45af800e91ea9a467ef3.jpg
"As for Minsk as a whole, I told Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel: we will not be able to implement it like that," Zelensky said in an interview with a German magazine published on Thursday. According to Zelensky, he said the same thing to Russian President Vladimir Putin at the first and last meeting with him in the Normandy format in 2019. According to him, the Ukrainian side used the agreement only for the exchange of prisoners of war.
https://sputniknews.com/20221208/the-minsk-agreements-explained-1105193250.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/09/1107274148_174:0:2905:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dfee08f772027fd00bb698f4b21315bf.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia-ukraine relations, minsk agreements, donbass genocide, ukrainian crisis, conflict in ukraine
russia-ukraine relations, minsk agreements, donbass genocide, ukrainian crisis, conflict in ukraine
Zelensky Admits He Never Intended to Implement Minsk Agreements
BERLIN (Sputnik) - Volodymyr Zelensky admitted that he had previously told German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron that the Minsk agreements were "impossible" and he did not plan to implement them.
"As for Minsk as a whole
, I told Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel
: we will not be able to implement it like that," Zelensky said in an interview with a German magazine published on Thursday.
8 December 2022, 19:04 GMT
According to Zelensky, he said the same thing to Russian President Vladimir Putin at the first and last meeting with him in the Normandy format in 2019.
"I told him the same thing as the other two. They were surprised and replied: 'If we knew in advance that you would change the meaning of our meeting, then there would be problems even before the summit,'" Zelensky added.
According to him, the Ukrainian side used the agreement
only for the exchange of prisoners of war.