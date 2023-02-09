International
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Zelensky Admits He Never Intended to Implement Minsk Agreements
Zelensky Admits He Never Intended to Implement Minsk Agreements
Volodymyr Zelensky admitted that he had previously told German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron that the Minsk agreements were "impossible" and he did not plan to implement them.
"As for Minsk as a whole, I told Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel: we will not be able to implement it like that," Zelensky said in an interview with a German magazine published on Thursday. According to Zelensky, he said the same thing to Russian President Vladimir Putin at the first and last meeting with him in the Normandy format in 2019. According to him, the Ukrainian side used the agreement only for the exchange of prisoners of war.
International
India
Africa
BERLIN (Sputnik) - Volodymyr Zelensky admitted that he had previously told German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron that the Minsk agreements were "impossible" and he did not plan to implement them.
"As for Minsk as a whole, I told Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel: we will not be able to implement it like that," Zelensky said in an interview with a German magazine published on Thursday.
According to Zelensky, he said the same thing to Russian President Vladimir Putin at the first and last meeting with him in the Normandy format in 2019.

"I told him the same thing as the other two. They were surprised and replied: 'If we knew in advance that you would change the meaning of our meeting, then there would be problems even before the summit,'" Zelensky added.

According to him, the Ukrainian side used the agreement only for the exchange of prisoners of war.
