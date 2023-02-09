https://sputniknews.com/20230209/zelensky-admits-he-never-intended-to-implement-minsk-agreements-1107274340.html

Zelensky Admits He Never Intended to Implement Minsk Agreements

Volodymyr Zelensky admitted that he had previously told German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron that the Minsk agreements were "impossible" and he did not plan to implement them.

"As for Minsk as a whole, I told Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel: we will not be able to implement it like that," Zelensky said in an interview with a German magazine published on Thursday. According to Zelensky, he said the same thing to Russian President Vladimir Putin at the first and last meeting with him in the Normandy format in 2019. According to him, the Ukrainian side used the agreement only for the exchange of prisoners of war.

