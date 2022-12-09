https://sputniknews.com/20221209/angela-merkel-tells-the-truth-on-the-minsk-agreement-and-the-brittney-griner-prisoner-swap-1105258047.html

Angela Merkel Tells the Truth on The Minsk Agreement and the Brittney Griner Prisoner Swap

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Brittney Griner being released from a Russian prison and Texas... 09.12.2022, Sputnik International

Angela Merkel Tells the Truth on The Minsk Agreement and the Brittney Griner Prisoner Swap On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Brittney Griner being released from a Russian prison and Texas issuing a Tik Tok ban.

Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger | Canada Had a Harsh Reaction to Anti Lockdowns Protests, The EU is Anti DemocraticTodd Bensman - Senior National Security Fellow and Author | Biden Says the Border Isn't Important, Venezuelans Crossing into America, and Humanitarian ParoleIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Ian Shilling about China being seen as the new boogeyman, Jeremy Hunt's power grab, and the egg shortage in the United Kingdom. Ian discussed the announced rail union strikes and the rail workers demands better pay, due to rising inflation. Ian commented on Angela Merkel's admission on the Minsk agreement and how this admission makes negotiations between Russia and the West nearly impossible.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Todd Bensman about the crime of open borders, immigration fraud, and Title 42 ending. Todd discussed his investigation in Calexico, California and the migrants using social media to abuse the humanitarian parole program. Todd spoke about the amount of Venezuelans coming into America and the damage Biden will do by not renewing Title 42.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

