International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20230209/white-house-considers-restricting-chinas-access-to-dollars-media-reports-1107270461.html
White House Considers Restricting China’s Access to Dollars, Media Reports
White House Considers Restricting China’s Access to Dollars, Media Reports
The White House is considering the possibility of restricting Beijing’s access to US dollars, as concerns grow about China's military ambitions, Americam media reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the discussions.
2023-02-09T15:18+0000
2023-02-09T15:18+0000
americas
china
us dollar
chinese balloon over us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/09/1103930485_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3f41e7aa8297a4fa7d11700b719dca95.jpg
While the White House is already finalizing curbs on US investment in China, including in certain tech sectors, cutting off the supply of US dollars could limit financing of the development of advanced military technologies, the report noted. The Treasury has been in talks with other governments, including the European Union, to get them on board, so that they would not provide replacement financing, according to the newspaper. Public revelations last week about an alleged Chinese surveillance balloon program added fuel to US concerns about China’s growing military capabilities.
americas
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/09/1103930485_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d4ae0cc33400d6597dc4b4ef8f68499e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, china, us dollar, dollar restrictions
us, china, us dollar, dollar restrictions

White House Considers Restricting China’s Access to Dollars, Media Reports

15:18 GMT 09.02.2023
© MANDEL NGANThe White House is seen at dusk in Washington, DC, on November 8, 2022.
The White House is seen at dusk in Washington, DC, on November 8, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.02.2023
© MANDEL NGAN
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The White House is considering the possibility of restricting Beijing’s access to US dollars, as concerns grow about China's military ambitions, Americam media reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the discussions.
While the White House is already finalizing curbs on US investment in China, including in certain tech sectors, cutting off the supply of US dollars could limit financing of the development of advanced military technologies, the report noted.
The Treasury has been in talks with other governments, including the European Union, to get them on board, so that they would not provide replacement financing, according to the newspaper.
Public revelations last week about an alleged Chinese surveillance balloon program added fuel to US concerns about China’s growing military capabilities.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала