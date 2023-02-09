International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230209/west-providing-earthquake-relief-only-to-rebel-held-areas-not-government-damascus-says-1107103445.html
West Providing Earthquake Relief Only to Rebel-Held Areas, Not Government, Damascus Says
West Providing Earthquake Relief Only to Rebel-Held Areas, Not Government, Damascus Says
Western countries do not provide necessary aid to the Syrian government, which is dealing with the fallout of the devastating earthquake, and only care about Turkiye or areas in Syria that are controlled by terrorist or opposition groups, the Syrian Presidency’s Special Advisor Bouthaina Shaaban said.
2023-02-09T06:41+0000
2023-02-09T06:41+0000
world
earthquake rocks turkey and syria
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/08/1107067710_0:67:1280:787_1920x0_80_0_0_a27705ccf61bc035c8efe0ac240ba979.jpg
Earlier in the week, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies told Sputnik that sanctions against Syria drive prices up for everything and slow down humanitarian operations. Turkiye and Syria were rattled on Monday by at least three major earthquakes and dozens of aftershocks that killed more than 10,000 people and collapsed thousands of homes. Russia and other nations have pledged their assistance to both countries.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/08/1107067710_72:0:1209:853_1920x0_80_0_0_0e5e7d2d8b5c4cdf962d698f63f7bfd2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
earthquake, earthquake rocks turkiye and syria, turkiye, syria
earthquake, earthquake rocks turkiye and syria, turkiye, syria

West Providing Earthquake Relief Only to Rebel-Held Areas, Not Government, Damascus Says

06:41 GMT 09.02.2023
© Sputnik / Go to the mediabankPersonal belongings of the residents of the house destroyed by the earthquake in Aleppo, Syria
Personal belongings of the residents of the house destroyed by the earthquake in Aleppo, Syria - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.02.2023
© Sputnik
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Western countries do not provide necessary aid to the Syrian government, which is dealing with the fallout of the devastating earthquake, and only care about Turkiye or areas in Syria that are controlled by terrorist or opposition groups, the Syrian Presidency’s Special Advisor Bouthaina Shaaban said.
"Unfortunately, the West only cares about areas where the terrorists are - where the White Helmets are - but they do not care about the areas in which most Syrian people live... Most of the money, all of the equipment has been dispatched to Turkiye from Europe and from the US. Nothing to Syria from Europe, at all," Shaaban told media.
Earlier in the week, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies told Sputnik that sanctions against Syria drive prices up for everything and slow down humanitarian operations.
Turkiye and Syria were rattled on Monday by at least three major earthquakes and dozens of aftershocks that killed more than 10,000 people and collapsed thousands of homes. Russia and other nations have pledged their assistance to both countries.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала