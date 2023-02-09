https://sputniknews.com/20230209/sanctions-on-syria-affect-aid-deliveries-amid-earthquake-response-ifrc-says-1107102804.html

Sanctions on Syria Affect Aid Deliveries Amid Earthquake Response, IFRC Says

Sanctions on Syria Affect Aid Deliveries Amid Earthquake Response, IFRC Says

Sanctions against Syria, which is dealing with the fallout of the devastating earthquake, drive prices up for everything and slow down humanitarian operations,

Turkiye and Syria were rattled on Monday by a pair of major earthquakes and dozens of aftershocks that killed more than 10,000 people and collapsed thousands of homes. Syria's death toll has topped 1,200 people. Russian rescue teams are working on the ground in both countries. In Syria, Russian military are involved in rescue operations.

