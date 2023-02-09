https://sputniknews.com/20230209/sanctions-on-syria-affect-aid-deliveries-amid-earthquake-response-ifrc-says-1107102804.html
Sanctions on Syria Affect Aid Deliveries Amid Earthquake Response, IFRC Says
Sanctions on Syria Affect Aid Deliveries Amid Earthquake Response, IFRC Says
Sanctions against Syria, which is dealing with the fallout of the devastating earthquake, drive prices up for everything and slow down humanitarian operations,
2023-02-09T05:44+0000
2023-02-09T05:44+0000
2023-02-09T05:44+0000
world
earthquake rocks turkey and syria
turkey
syria
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/08/1107066808_0:139:3147:1909_1920x0_80_0_0_4ff50569d2e7badb88c353f76add4281.jpg
Turkiye and Syria were rattled on Monday by a pair of major earthquakes and dozens of aftershocks that killed more than 10,000 people and collapsed thousands of homes. Syria's death toll has topped 1,200 people. Russian rescue teams are working on the ground in both countries. In Syria, Russian military are involved in rescue operations.
turkey
syria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/08/1107066808_208:0:2939:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9aac3fe8f8171740392086b5bdd7521b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
earthquake rocks turkiye and syria, earthquake, earthquake in turkiye, earthquake in syria
earthquake rocks turkiye and syria, earthquake, earthquake in turkiye, earthquake in syria
Sanctions on Syria Affect Aid Deliveries Amid Earthquake Response, IFRC Says
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Sanctions against Syria, which is dealing with the fallout of the devastating earthquake, drive prices up for everything and slow down humanitarian operations, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies told Sputnik.
"Sanctions do have these unintended consequences. And if I summarize, [it] increases the prices on everything that we do, takes more time to deliver the humanitarian services, it sometimes requires private supplies that could again increase the cost and there is this level of fear sometimes to facilitate the existing procedures [with regard to] sanctions," IFRC Under-Secretary-General for Operations Coordination Xavier Castellanos said in an interview.
Turkiye and Syria were rattled on Monday by a pair of major earthquakes
and dozens of aftershocks that killed more than 10,000 people and collapsed thousands of homes. Syria's death toll has topped 1,200 people.
Russian rescue teams are working on the ground in both countries. In Syria, Russian military are involved in rescue operations.