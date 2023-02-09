https://sputniknews.com/20230209/uganda-to-fine-motorists-for-driving-without-trash-bin-1107211002.html

Uganda to Fine Motorists for Driving Without Trash Bin

Uganda to Fine Motorists for Driving Without Trash Bin

Ugandan environmental agency has announced new penalties for environment violators with effect from April 1, including fines on motorists driving private cars without dustbins.

2023-02-09T14:09+0000

2023-02-09T14:09+0000

2023-02-09T14:09+0000

africa

east africa

uganda

environment protection

pollution

air pollution

water pollution

fines

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/09/1107197066_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7f806df98a7817e24c3b86779992f7a9.jpg

Uganda's environmental agency has announced new penalties for polluters, including fines on motorists driving cars without dustbins. The new measures will come into effect on April 1.The agency published a new penalty scheme according to which littering from cars or driving a car without a trash bin will attract a maximum fine of up to six million Ugandan shillings ($1,630). Offenders who refuse to pay will be subjected to prosecution and imprisonment or a fine determined by a court, the agency added.As of now, only passenger buses in Uganda that travel over long distances are obligated to have dustbins. The new requirement for trash bins in cars has drawn the attention of many drivers, who questioned whether there is a specific standard of what can be considered a bin.The agency's spokesperson stated that a plastic bag can't be used as a bin, while the definition of what counts as a trash bin will be presented in the next amendment.The agency's penalty scheme includes a wide range of environmental breaches such as littering from commercial buildings, disposing of waste on a roadside, and throwing trash in a river, stream, lake or channel. A greater fine of up to 100 million Ugandan shillings will be imposed for importing, exporting, manufacturing, using or reusing plastic bags or plastic products made of polymers of ethane and propylene that are below 30 microns.

africa

east africa

uganda

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Maria Konokhova

Maria Konokhova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Maria Konokhova

east afrcia, uganda, environmental agency, environment protection, fines, pollution, waste, rubbish bins