https://sputniknews.com/20230209/russias-lavrov-sudanese-fm-al-sadiq-hold-joint-press-conference-in-khartoum-1107108623.html
Russia's Lavrov, Sudanese FM Al-Sadiq Hold Joint Press Conference in Khartoum
Russia's Lavrov, Sudanese FM Al-Sadiq Hold Joint Press Conference in Khartoum
Sergey Lavrov and his Sudanese counterpart Ali Al-Sadiq are holding a joint press conference following bilateral talks in Khartoum on Thursday, February 9.
2023-02-09T10:54+0000
2023-02-09T10:54+0000
2023-02-09T10:54+0000
africa
sudan
russia
sergey lavrov
russian foreign ministry
press conference
joint press conference
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/09/1107108407_0:0:3131:1762_1920x0_80_0_0_0fa82628792254a668c3e66bd57e12df.jpg
Sergey Lavrov and his Sudanese counterpart Ali Al-Sadiq are holding a joint press conference following bilateral talks in Khartoum on Thursday.The top diplomats were expected to exchange views on a broad range of bilateral, international and regional issues with an emphasis on the need to find political and diplomatic solutions to crisis situations in the Middle East and the African continent. They were also planned to pay attention to preparations for the second Russia-Africa summit.This is the Russian foreign minister's first visit to Sudan, although representatives of the African state have repeatedly visited Russia.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
africa
sudan
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/09/1107108407_287:0:3018:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_12f172d960eb4f4dd5754e4b5b3aebc7.jpg
Lavrov and Sudanese FM Al-Sadiq hold joint press conference in Khartoum
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Sudanese counterpart Ali Al-Sadiq hold a joint press conference following bilateral talks in Khartoum on Thursday, February 9.
The top diplomats are expected to exchange views on a broad range of bilateral and international issues.
2023-02-09T10:54+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, sudan, sudanese foreign minister ali as-sadeq, khartoum, joint press conference
russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, sudan, sudanese foreign minister ali as-sadeq, khartoum, joint press conference
Russia's Lavrov, Sudanese FM Al-Sadiq Hold Joint Press Conference in Khartoum
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Sudan on Thursday for talks with Sudanese Foreign Minister Ali Al-Sadiq and other top officials, including Chairman of the ruling Sovereign Council of Sudan Colonel-General Abdelfattah Burhan and its Deputy Chairman Colonel-General Mohamed Dagalo.
Sergey Lavrov and his Sudanese counterpart Ali Al-Sadiq are holding a joint press conference following bilateral talks in Khartoum on Thursday.
The top diplomats were expected to exchange views on a broad range of bilateral, international and regional issues with an emphasis on the need to find political and diplomatic solutions to crisis situations in the Middle East and the African continent. They were also planned to pay attention to preparations for the second Russia-Africa summit.
This is the Russian foreign minister's first visit to Sudan
, although representatives of the African state have repeatedly visited Russia.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!