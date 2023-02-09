https://sputniknews.com/20230209/russias-lavrov-sudanese-fm-al-sadiq-hold-joint-press-conference-in-khartoum-1107108623.html

Russia's Lavrov, Sudanese FM Al-Sadiq Hold Joint Press Conference in Khartoum

Sergey Lavrov and his Sudanese counterpart Ali Al-Sadiq are holding a joint press conference following bilateral talks in Khartoum on Thursday, February 9.

Sergey Lavrov and his Sudanese counterpart Ali Al-Sadiq are holding a joint press conference following bilateral talks in Khartoum on Thursday.The top diplomats were expected to exchange views on a broad range of bilateral, international and regional issues with an emphasis on the need to find political and diplomatic solutions to crisis situations in the Middle East and the African continent. They were also planned to pay attention to preparations for the second Russia-Africa summit.This is the Russian foreign minister's first visit to Sudan, although representatives of the African state have repeatedly visited Russia.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

