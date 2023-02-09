https://sputniknews.com/20230209/russias-culture-ministry-announces-change-of-management-of-iconic-tretyakov-gallery-1107109862.html

Russia's Culture Ministry Announces Change of Management of Iconic Tretyakov Gallery

Russia's Culture Ministry Announces Change of Management of Iconic Tretyakov Gallery

Elena Pronicheva has been appointed the new director of Russia’s Tretyakov Gallery to replace Zelfira Tregulova, who is leaving the position as the term of her employment contract has expired, the Russian Ministry of Culture said on Thursday.

2023-02-09T10:52+0000

2023-02-09T10:52+0000

2023-02-09T10:52+0000

russia

tretyakov gallery

culture

art

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0e/1096311726_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3a26e2af2e22b71b976c889365da2277.jpg

The Polytechnic Museum is science- and technology-oriented, while the Tretyakov Gallery is focused on art and is considered the prime depository of Russian fine art. Both are located in Moscow. Tregulova headed the State Tretyakov Gallery for eight years. Under her leadership, numerous large-scale exhibitions, educational and scientific projects were held there.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, tretyakov gallery, culture, art