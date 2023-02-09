International
Russia's Culture Ministry Announces Change of Management of Iconic Tretyakov Gallery
Elena Pronicheva has been appointed the new director of Russia’s Tretyakov Gallery to replace Zelfira Tregulova, who is leaving the position as the term of her employment contract has expired, the Russian Ministry of Culture said on Thursday.
The Polytechnic Museum is science- and technology-oriented, while the Tretyakov Gallery is focused on art and is considered the prime depository of Russian fine art. Both are located in Moscow. Tregulova headed the State Tretyakov Gallery for eight years. Under her leadership, numerous large-scale exhibitions, educational and scientific projects were held there.
russia, tretyakov gallery, culture, art
Russia's Culture Ministry Announces Change of Management of Iconic Tretyakov Gallery

10:52 GMT 09.02.2023
© Sputnik / Sergey Pyatakov / Go to the mediabankPainting by Vasily Polenov "Christ and the Sinner woman" in the Tretyakov Gallery on Krymsky Val
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Elena Pronicheva has been appointed the new director of Russia’s Tretyakov Gallery to replace Zelfira Tregulova, who is leaving the position as the term of her employment contract has expired, the Russian Ministry of Culture said on Thursday.
"Elena Pronicheva, who has headed the Polytechnic Museum since 2020, has been appointed the new director general of the State Tretyakov Gallery. She will replace Zelfira Tregulova, who is leaving her position as the museum's director general due to the expiration of her employment contract," a statement read.
The Polytechnic Museum is science- and technology-oriented, while the Tretyakov Gallery is focused on art and is considered the prime depository of Russian fine art. Both are located in Moscow.
Tregulova headed the State Tretyakov Gallery for eight years. Under her leadership, numerous large-scale exhibitions, educational and scientific projects were held there.
