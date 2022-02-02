Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220202/heir-of-soviet-artist-wins-claim-to-paintings-in-russias-tretyakov-gallery-1092685569.html
Heir of Soviet Artist Wins Claim to Paintings in Russia's Tretyakov Gallery
Heir of Soviet Artist Wins Claim to Paintings in Russia's Tretyakov Gallery
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The granddaughter of the Soviet artist Alexander Drevin has won a suit recognizing her right to paintings of the artist stored in Russia's... 02.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-02T12:33+0000
2022-02-02T12:33+0000
tretyakov gallery
russia
painter
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/02/1092685310_0:101:864:587_1920x0_80_0_0_63313a1a237f9558babcdf55f005c085.jpg
Ekaterina Drevina filed the lawsuit demanding to establish family ties, acceptance of succession, recognition of rights to the art and ownership, as well as asking the Tretyakov Gallery to convey the paintings to her.The court upheld the claim in part, recognizing family ties and inheritance, establishing her exclusive rights to the pieces and heirship (the right to receive the sale fee), while rejecting the rest of the claim. The reasoning of the decision is yet to be completed, and when finished, the parties will be able to appeal in Moscow City Court.Drevin was a Latvian-Russian painter. He was arrested and executed by firing squad in 1938 and posthumously rehabilitated in 1957. During a search before the arrest, Drevin's wife, Nadezhda Udaltsova, saved paintings from confiscation, claiming that she herself drew them.In 2012, Ekaterina Drevina filed a police claim over "theft" of her grandfather's paintings.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/02/1092685310_0:23:864:671_1920x0_80_0_0_999d9f0dae4383f9d88d548291860a77.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tretyakov gallery, russia, painter

Heir of Soviet Artist Wins Claim to Paintings in Russia's Tretyakov Gallery

12:33 GMT 02.02.2022
© Photo : Courtesy of PROUN GalleryAleksandr Davydovich Drevin. The artist's family. 1938
Aleksandr Davydovich Drevin. The artist's family. 1938 - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.02.2022
© Photo : Courtesy of PROUN Gallery
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The granddaughter of the Soviet artist Alexander Drevin has won a suit recognizing her right to paintings of the artist stored in Russia's Tretyakov Gallery, the Zamoskvoretsky District Court of Moscow said on Wednesday.
Ekaterina Drevina filed the lawsuit demanding to establish family ties, acceptance of succession, recognition of rights to the art and ownership, as well as asking the Tretyakov Gallery to convey the paintings to her.
The court upheld the claim in part, recognizing family ties and inheritance, establishing her exclusive rights to the pieces and heirship (the right to receive the sale fee), while rejecting the rest of the claim. The reasoning of the decision is yet to be completed, and when finished, the parties will be able to appeal in Moscow City Court.
Drevin was a Latvian-Russian painter. He was arrested and executed by firing squad in 1938 and posthumously rehabilitated in 1957. During a search before the arrest, Drevin's wife, Nadezhda Udaltsova, saved paintings from confiscation, claiming that she herself drew them.
In 2012, Ekaterina Drevina filed a police claim over "theft" of her grandfather's paintings.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese