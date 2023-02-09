International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230209/macron-says-decision-on-participation-of-russian-athletes-in-olympics-to-be-made-in-summer-1107278658.html
Macron Says Decision on Participation of Russian Athletes in Olympics to Be Made in Summer
Macron Says Decision on Participation of Russian Athletes in Olympics to Be Made in Summer
BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - A decision on the participation of Russian athletes in the 2024 Paris Olympics will be made this summer, French President Emmanuel Macron... 09.02.2023, Sputnik International
2023-02-09T17:56+0000
2023-02-09T17:56+0000
world
international olympic committee (ioc)
france
emmanuel macron
russian athletes
olympic games
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105168/13/1051681380_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b8925c11cabd53cbe452ef5348eed7ab.jpg
"There is the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which makes decisions, this is its role, its function... The decisions that were made earlier are relevant to competitions in the next few months and do not cover the period of the Olympic and Paralympic Games in France. The decision will be made in the summer, and we will consider it depending on the circumstances and what will be happening on the battlefield," he told reporters before the EU summit. Macron also said that the issue had been discussed at a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Paris. On Tuesday, Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo, contrary to her previous statements, spoke out against the participation of Russian athletes in the 2024 Olympics. The official representative of the French government, Olivier Veran, also said that the final decision on the matter would be made in the summer. On January 25, the IOC supported the return of Russian and Belarusian athletes to international tournaments as neutral athletes, adding that those who actively supported the special operation in Ukraine should be banned from competitions.
https://sputniknews.com/20230202/russian-athletes-should-take-individual-doping-tests-to-be-allowed-to-compete-ioc-says-1106931370.html
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105168/13/1051681380_340:0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6deae758bcfc6f38a934638c03a54c4b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
international olympic committee (ioc), france, emmanuel macron, russian athletes, olympic games
international olympic committee (ioc), france, emmanuel macron, russian athletes, olympic games

Macron Says Decision on Participation of Russian Athletes in Olympics to Be Made in Summer

17:56 GMT 09.02.2023
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov / Go to the mediabankOlympic Park in Pyeongchang
Olympic Park in Pyeongchang - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.02.2023
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - A decision on the participation of Russian athletes in the 2024 Paris Olympics will be made this summer, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.
"There is the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which makes decisions, this is its role, its function... The decisions that were made earlier are relevant to competitions in the next few months and do not cover the period of the Olympic and Paralympic Games in France. The decision will be made in the summer, and we will consider it depending on the circumstances and what will be happening on the battlefield," he told reporters before the EU summit.
Macron also said that the issue had been discussed at a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Paris.
A picture taken at the French national anti-doping laboratory, on June 23 2008 in Chatenay-Malabry, outside Paris, shows a waste bin with test tubes used for blood samples, gloves and syringes - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.02.2023
World
Russian Athletes Should Take Individual Doping Tests to Be Allowed to Compete, IOC Says
2 February, 18:10 GMT
On Tuesday, Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo, contrary to her previous statements, spoke out against the participation of Russian athletes in the 2024 Olympics. The official representative of the French government, Olivier Veran, also said that the final decision on the matter would be made in the summer.
On January 25, the IOC supported the return of Russian and Belarusian athletes to international tournaments as neutral athletes, adding that those who actively supported the special operation in Ukraine should be banned from competitions.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала