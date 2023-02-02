https://sputniknews.com/20230202/russian-athletes-should-take-individual-doping-tests-to-be-allowed-to-compete-ioc-says-1106931370.html

Russian Athletes Should Take Individual Doping Tests to Be Allowed to Compete, IOC Says

Russian Athletes Should Take Individual Doping Tests to Be Allowed to Compete, IOC Says

Russian and Belarusian athletes will have to take individual doping tests to be allowed to participate in sports competitions, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Thursday.

2023-02-02T18:10+0000

2023-02-02T18:10+0000

2023-02-02T18:10+0000

world

sport

ioc

russian athletes

doping

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/04/1083072880_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_55ae0ce3e6592221581b9a429bbdf294.jpg

On January 25, the IOC supported the return of Russian and Belarusian athletes to international tournaments as neutral athletes, adding that those who actively supported the special operation in Ukraine should be banned from competitions. The IOC also said that, taking into account doping-related violations in Russia, "strict anti-doping conditions" were established for every Russian and Belarusian athlete who returns to the international sports arena. In December 2022, the head of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) informed the participants of the Olympic Summit that between January 2021 and December 2022, WADA-accredited organizations conducted more than 31,000 doping tests among Russian athletes before, during and after competitions adding that the program is ongoing. In February 2022, the IOC recommended that international sports federations prohibit Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing due to the situation in Ukraine. A number of international federations followed this recommendation, while others allowed them to compete as neutral athletes.

https://sputniknews.com/20230202/un-experts-urge-ioc-to-ensure-non-discrimination-of-russian-belarusian-athletes-1106902360.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

international olympic committee (ioc), russian athletes, doping tests, sports competition, politization of sports