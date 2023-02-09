https://sputniknews.com/20230209/intel-asks-for-10bln-in-state-aid-to-build-chip-factory-in-germany-media-reports-1107101037.html

Intel Asks for €10Bln in State Aid to Build Chip Factory in Germany, Media Reports

Intel Asks for €10Bln in State Aid to Build Chip Factory in Germany, Media Reports

Intel has requested the German government to provide 3bln euros to already approved 6.8bln euros for the construction of a chip factory in Germany amid anti-inflationary measures, German newspaper reported, citing government sources.

2023-02-09T03:55+0000

2023-02-09T03:55+0000

2023-02-09T03:55+0000

world

germany

intel

inflation

factory

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107982/94/1079829497_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_fae2e4fbac47f544835c3e343074a911.jpg

Media reported in March that Intel would build a new chip factory in the city of Magdeburg. However, in December, the company postponed the start of construction, scheduled for the first half of 2023, citing insufficient funding due to rising inflation and increasing prices of energy and building materials as the reason.According to the report, the meeting between the company's representatives and the German government was held several weeks ago, and the discussion on additional funding will take place as early as Friday.According to insiders, the delay in the construction was caused by the company's intention to implement a different and more modern way of manufacturing chips at the factory using machines from the Netherlands but not rising inflation and prices.In September, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that the production of semiconductors would be established in Europe, including in Germany, as a part of the national security strategy, which would allow getting rid of dependence on imports of chips.

https://sputniknews.com/20230127/intel-shares-drop-almost-10-after-release-of-2022-financial-report-1106749947.html

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

germany, intel, intel want to build factory in germany, why germany has big inflation, how german government deals with inflation, intel in europe, intel prospects, european it hardware industry