Intel Shares Drop Almost 10% After Release of 2022 Financial Report

The world's largest computer components manufacturer, Intel, had its shares drop by almost 10% in price in after-trading hours amid the publication of the company's financial report, trading data showed on Friday.

Intel shares rose in value by 1.31%, to $30.09 per security on Thursday, but after the close of trading session, the shares fell by 9.74% to $27.16. Intel's net profit fell by two and a half times over the year, to $8.017 billion. Diluted earnings per share were $1.94, compared to $4.86 in 2021. The company's revenue decreased by 20% to $63.054 billion, Intel said in its Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 financial report on Thursday. In the fourth quarter of 2022, the corporation recorded a net loss of $661 million compared to an income of $4.6 billion in the same period in 2021. Intel's revenue for the reporting period in annual terms decreased by 31.6%, to $14.042 billion. The company is forecasting a loss per share for the current quarter at around $0.8 and revenue between $10.5 billion and 11.5 billion, the report said. Intel, the California-based corporation, was founded in July 1968. It is one of the world's largest companies manufacturing a wide range of electronic devices and computer components, including microprocessors and semiconductors.

