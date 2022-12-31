https://sputniknews.com/20221231/tesla-experienced-worst-annual-stock-drop-of-65-in-2022--1105956065.html

Tesla Experienced Worst Annual Stock Drop of 65% in 2022

Tesla Experienced Worst Annual Stock Drop of 65% in 2022

US electric car maker Tesla experienced its worst annual stock decline of 65% in 2022, the US business media report.

2022-12-31T13:38+0000

2022-12-31T13:38+0000

2022-12-31T13:38+0000

economy

elon musk

tesla

shares

stock market

twitter

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/16/1104530605_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6a91b6752e7b8405a6afac3c9f9e8038.jpg

According to the media, Tesla stock fell 65% from the start of the year, or over $700 billion in market value, despite the company’s shares trading 1.12% up by the end of the 2022 last trading session on Friday. On December 29, US media reported, citing a company-wide email, that Tesla CEO Elon Musk told his employees that there was no need to be bothered by a slump in the electric vehicle maker’s shares, which were down 42% in December. In June, Musk reportedly asked the company’s management to cut about 10% of staff for economic reasons. In late October, Musk finalized the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter. Media reported that the fall in the value of Tesla shares could be explained by investors' fears that Musk would pay more attention to the social network, which would negatively affect his carmaking business.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

elon musk, tesla, shares, stock market, twitter, is elon musk ruining his business