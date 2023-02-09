https://sputniknews.com/20230209/china-classified-docs--2024-election-what-did-biden-reveal-in-his-nightly-exclusive-1107097907.html

China, Classified Docs & 2024 Election: What Did Biden Reveal in His Nightly Exclusive?

US President Joe Biden sat down for an exclusive interview with PBS' Newshour on Wednesday, touching on a variety of topics including US-China ties in the aftermath of the downed Chinese balloon, the ongoing Ukraine conflict and his potential 2024 election bid, among other matters.

US President Joe Biden sat down for an exclusive interview with PBS' Newshour on Wednesday, touching on a variety of topics including US-China ties in the aftermath of the downed Chinese balloon and his potential 2024 election bid, among other matters.US-China Ties Doing 'A-Okay'Biden remarked during the interview with special correspondent Judy Woodruff that relations between the United States and China have not taken a big hit following the US downing of an alleged Chinese surveillance balloon that flew across the United States last week.The president underscored that he's made clear to Chinese President Xi Jinping that the United States will compete fully with China but will not seek a conflict. Biden mentioned he did not talk to Xi during the incident.Biden momentarily joked that he hadn't exchanged words with Chinese officials within the 30 minutes preceding the interview.Talk on ties with China also saw the president indicate that he had warned Xi that investments in China may be at risk if Beijing does not maintain equal relations. "You've told me all along the reason why you need a relationship with the United States and Europe is so they invest in China. I said, 'who's gonna invest in China if you can engage with the same kind of deal,'" Biden said.No Recession Will Come to Americans in 2023 or 2024With concerns at an all-time high over the state of the US economy, the commander-in-chief noted that he does not believe the United States will experience a recession either this year or next, despite half of Americans believing they are financially worse off compared to last year. Earlier Wednesday, a Gallup poll revealed that 50% of Americans believe they are worse off financially now than they were last year - the highest figure since the Great Recession era of 2008 and 2009. The statement also comes following a warning by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen that the United States could face a recession if the debt ceiling is not raised and the US defaults on its financial obligations.Classified Docs ManiaTurning to the revelation of classified documents being found at Biden's Delaware home and at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, DC, Biden acknowledged the sensitive documents dated backed to the 1970s, and that his team was effectively to blame for the mishandling the papers. Biden noted he was advised not to speak to this issue because the investigation is ongoing, but emphasized he voluntarily let investigators search his home offices thoroughly. Biden said he would speak more on the matter once the investigation is over. Last week, Biden's personal attorney announced the US Justice Department conducted a search of the president's residences in Rehoboth, Delaware, but found no sensitive materials.The US House Oversight Committee is also looking into Biden's handling of classified documents as it relates to their investigation into potential influence peddling by the Biden family, particularly the presidents son, Hunter Biden.On the 2024 Presidential Road Soon?Touching on the looming 2024 presidential election, Biden said he plans on running for reelection despite his age, but that he has not yet made a firm decision.Biden added he would be honest with the American people if he had a health problem he believed could prevent him from serving.Biden’s 2020 campaign rival, former US President Donald Trump, announced his 2024 presidential bid late last year.

